Morning briefing: Gehlot, Pilot unlikely to contest LS polls; Assam Police warning against anti-CAA strike, and more

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot are unlikely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as suggested by Congress leaders following the party's central election committee meeting. Despite demands from party workers, their larger roles within the party could deter their candidacies. While Gehlot was absent, discussions surrounded the possibility of his contesting akin to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, but the decision leaned towards his non-participation. Gehlot's son, Vaibhav, might contest from Jalore rather than Jodhpur. Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath might be renominated from Chhindwara. Dig deeper Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot (PTI Photo)

The Guwahati police issued a legal notice to organizations planning a hartal (strike) in Assam to protest against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019. The United Opposition Forum, Assam, announced the hartal, prompting the police to warn against damage to public or private property, citing legal action and cost recovery. The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, sparking protests across Assam. Indigenous groups fear an influx of illegal immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh. The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other organizations staged rallies and plan further protests, including a torchlight rally and a Supreme Court petition. Dig deeper

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin observed a flaw in Ajinkya Rahane's batting technique during Rahane's unbeaten fifty in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha. Rahane, amid a lean patch, survived an LBW dismissal through a successful DRS review. Ashwin, closely following the Ranji season, highlighted Rahane's issue with driving the ball straight on Instagram. Despite this, Rahane's partnership with Musheer in the second innings secured Mumbai's dominant position, with a 260-run lead against Vidarbha at the close of day two. Rahane exhibited resilience at the start of the innings and later asserted himself, complementing Musheer's gritty performance. Mumbai's strong comeback, after dismissing Vidarbha for 105 in the first innings, positions them favourably in the final. Dig deeper

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, actor Pratibha Ranta discusses her role in Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies," where she portrays Jaya, a traditionally veiled wife. Despite Jaya's upbringing in a patriarchal household, Pratibha relates to her character's determination and conviction. She credits her television work for preparing her for this role, emphasizing how the well-written script enabled her to visualize Jaya effortlessly. Drawing parallels between her own life and Jaya's journey, Pratibha expresses her excitement about her big-screen debut, noting the positive reception from audiences, especially young women who resonate with Jaya's strength to challenge norms. Despite the similarities, Pratibha underwent rigorous preparation to embody Jaya authentically, including mastering the Madhya Pradesh accent with a dialect coach. Dig deeper

