Morning briefing: Joe Biden hosts Diwali at White House; Kerala filmmaker Ranjith booked for sexual assault, and more

US President Joe Biden celebrated Diwali on Monday at the White House, hosting an event attended by over 600 prominent Indian Americans, according to PTI. In his address, Biden emphasized the significance of the celebration, stating, "As President, I have been honored to host the biggest Diwali receptions ever at the White House." He acknowledged the contributions of South Asian Americans to his administration, mentioning notable figures like Vice President Kamala Harris and Dr. Vivek Murthy. Biden expressed pride in fulfilling his commitment to create a diverse administration that reflects the country's demographics, highlighting the importance of inclusivity. Dig Deeper President Joe Biden speaks at a reception celebrating Diwali(AP)

A sexual assault case has been filed against filmmaker Ranjith in Bengaluru, based on a complaint from a 31-year-old man. The complaint, initially submitted by the Hema committee in Kerala, alleges that Ranjith assaulted the complainant during the 2012 film shoot of Bavuttiyude Namathil in Bengaluru. According to police, the victim reported that Ranjith, who promised him a role in the film industry, built a rapport with him before inviting him to the Taj Hotel near Kempegowda International Airport. The alleged assault occurred during this meeting, with the filmmaker accused of exploiting the victim's aspirations for professional opportunities. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Railways to run 250 special trains from today to cater to Diwali rush: Check list Dig Deeper

Kerala fire: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident near Veerarkavu temple Dig Deeper

India News

Chances of 33% women’s quota by 2029 brighten Dig Deeper

Huge firecracker explosion at Kerala temple festival caught on camera | Shocking video Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Jeff Bezos breaks silence over WaPo's non-endorsement after 200k subscribers cancelled the brand Dig Deeper

Sunita Williams's special message from space: ‘Diwali from 260 miles…’ | Video Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kanu Behl is preparing for the release of his upcoming Zee5 film, Despatch, featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The investigative drama recently premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. Known for his unconventional films like Titli and Agra, Behl discusses his latest project in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. He reveals that the inspiration for Despatch came from his research into the life of an investigative journalist, a process he began in 2016. It took him several years to develop and write the film, reflecting his dedication to independent cinema and storytelling. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the Ballon d'Or on Monday, celebrating an outstanding season in which he secured silverware for both club and country. The 28-year-old played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s fourth consecutive Premier League title and was named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024, leading Spain to victory in Germany. The award ceremony took place in Paris, organized by France Football and UEFA. Rodri is the first Premier League player to win since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 and the second male Spanish player to receive the honor, following Luis Suárez in 1960. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

In a distressing incident, a Chinese woman named Li from Henan province suffered severe reactions after being reprimanded by her supervisor at work. Her doctor, Jia Dehuan from Zhengzhou Eighth People’s Hospital, reported that she entered a state resembling “catatonic stupor,” where she became immobile and unresponsive, requiring her family to remind her to eat and use the bathroom. This condition, linked to severe depression, disrupts a person’s awareness of their surroundings, leading to minimal reactions. The case highlights the profound impact of workplace stress on mental health, emphasizing the need for supportive environments in professional settings. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the evening)