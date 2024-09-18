Morning briefing: Kolkata doctors continue strike; Digvijaya Singh slams RSS for allegedly targeting Muslims, and more

After the West Bengal government appointed new police commissioner for Kolkata and removed two senior officials of the health department, the agitating junior doctors on Wednesday described their movement a “partial victory” and sought another meeting with the chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The doctors statement said they will continue their cease-work strike until their demands are implemented in a concrete manner by the state government. The decisions were announced after a general body meeting to decide on further course of action after chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that her government has accepted “99%” of junior doctors demands. She also urged them to resume their duties citing strain on the state medical infrastructure. Dig Deeper Kolkata: Junior doctors after meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, near Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata, Tuesday early morning, Sept. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_17_2024_000006A)(PTI)

Joining families of jailed activists, including former JNU scholar Umar Khalid, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said bail is rarely granted when the affected party is Muslim. During a panel discussion organised by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) to mark four years since the arrest of activists from the anti-CAA-NRC protests, Digvijaya Singh criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He compared the RSS's alleged targeting of Muslims in India to the persecution of Jews during Hitler’s regime in Germany. Dig Deeper

India news

RG Kar rape-murder | 'Daughter would have been alive had Mamata Banerjee...': Victim's father

Stalin bats for TN rights at DMK 75th anniversary

Abandoned buildings in Amaravati declared safe by IIT experts

Global matters

Hezbollah pagers explode in Lebanon: What we know so far

Donald Trump makes first public appearance after second apparent assassination attempt

Kamala Harris to face Black journalists' questions after rival Donald Trump mocked her identity

Business

An Instagram for kids never happened, but this may be the next best alternative

Government scraps windfall tax on crude petroleum, effective from today

India accounted for 25% of global IPOs in first half of 2024

Sports

India are the overwhelming favourites in their upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh, as is normally the case in any red-ball series in the country regardless of the opponents. That said, it is also a fact that this is arguably the most well-rounded Bangladesh have ever looked ahead of a Test series, partly helped by the fact that they stunned Pakistan at the latter's home just before this. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

After a decent earning in the first three days of its release, the film The Buckingham Murders is witnessing a dip in its collections now. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned just over ₹6.5 crore nett in India so far. The film, helmed by Hansal Mehta, hit the theatres on Friday. Dig Deeper

It's trending

Dominique Pelicot, who is on trial accused of drugging his wife and enlisting strangers to rape her, pleaded guilty. Reportedly, in court, he opened up about the heinous offences committed against his wife, Gisele Pellicot. Amid those, an eight-word remark by the 71-year-old about organising a mass rape will most likely leave you disturbed. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.