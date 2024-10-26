Morning briefing: ‘Lady Don’ arrested by Delhi Police; cops say Pak-based terrorists behind Gulmarg attack, and more

In a significant development, Delhi Police arrested 19-year-old Annu Dhankar, known as 'Lady Don,' for her involvement in the murder of a man at a Burger King in Rajouri Garden. The arrest occurred near the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Dhankar, a proclaimed offender, had been evading capture since the June 18 incident, which resulted in the death of Aman. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik, Dhankar is from Rohtak, Haryana, and was linked to notorious gangster Himanshu Bhau, highlighting ongoing efforts to address gang-related violence in the region. Dig Deeper 19-year-old Annu Dhankar aka Lady Don (HT Photo)

Security forces intensified search operations in the Gulmarg and Butapathri forests on Friday, utilizing drones and helicopters to locate the terrorists behind Thursday's attack on army vehicles that killed two soldiers and two porters. The operation began along the Line of Control (LoC) and near the attack site, with efforts later expanding deeper into the hinterland. Officials indicated that the search was prompted by intelligence suggesting the terrorists had retreated into the forest following the assault. The heightened operations reflect ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region and ensure the safety of security personnel.

Biden's apparent gaffe despite 'nothing wrong with me' remark implies very alive retired US representative is dead

Two dead after 'inhaling' toxic fumes in factory

Bombay HC directs Mumbai customs to return Souza, Padamsee artworks in 2 weeks

Renowned physicist and gender equity proponent, Rohini Godbole dies at 71

Why Israel military launched attack on Iran today

Prince Harry shares the 'cold-blooded' Christmas gift he ever received

At a Mumbai event, actresses Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan captivated fans with their performance of "Ami Je Tomar 3.0" from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. A video shared by a paparazzo captured a moment where Vidya fell on stage but impressively maintained her grace, continuing to dance. The duo shared the spotlight, with Madhuri supporting Vidya as she regained her footing and guided her through the choreography. The audience cheered enthusiastically as the pair concluded their lively performance, showcasing their talent and camaraderie.

Diwali, the vibrant festival of lights, is celebrated with enthusiasm as homes glow to symbolize the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. This joyous occasion emphasizes the importance of togetherness, allowing families and friends to unite in celebration. However, amidst the festivities, it's crucial to remain kind and grounded, showing understanding towards others. To ensure a safe and happy Diwali, it's essential to follow certain Dos and Don'ts, which promote mindfulness and respect during this special time. Embracing these guidelines will enhance the spirit of the festival while fostering a sense of community and care.

