Morning briefing: Maharashtra to launch ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme today; HC slams Kolkata hospital for lapses, and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out
The Maharashtra government is set to launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ on Saturday, August 17, aimed at providing ₹1,500 per month to over one crore women across the state. Inspired by Madhya Pradesh's ‘Ladli Behna Yojana,’ this initiative will be a permanent fixture, according to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The scheme, aligning with Raksha Bandhan, is designed to safeguard women’s interests. Additionally, the government has introduced the Nari Shakti Dhoot app, allowing eligible women to apply online for the benefits of the scheme. Dig Deeper
On Friday, the Calcutta High Court strongly criticized the West Bengal government and state police over the recent vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a young doctor was raped and murdered last week. The court labeled the incident as an “absolute failure” of state machinery and warned of the possibility of shutting down the facility due to severe mismanagement. This rebuke followed an admission by Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal that police were unprepared when hundreds of people breached barricades late Thursday night to storm the hospital. Dig Deeper
The Latest News
Mumbai: Woman tries to jump off Atal Setu, saved by cab driver, police Dig Deeper
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 full winners list: 12th Fail is Best Film, Kartik Aaryan declared Best Actor Dig Deeper
India News
22 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail after engine hits 'object on track’ near Kanpur Dig Deeper
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike today, hospital OPDs shut, makes 5 demands | Top points Dig Deeper
Global Matters
Meghan Markle will not endorse Kamala Harris at Democratic National Convention because… Dig Deeper
Sacked Bangladesh Army general arrested on murder charge Dig Deeper
Entertainment Focus
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Hansal Mehta have both praised the horror-comedy "Stree 2," starring Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao. Sharing their thoughts on social media, they commended director Amar Kaushik and the cast. Kangana highlighted that directors often don't receive enough credit in India, which affects young aspiring writers and directors. Hansal Mehta celebrated the film as a significant achievement for Indian mainstream cinema. On Instagram, Kangana expressed her admiration for the film's success and emphasized the crucial role of directors in a movie's triumph. Dig Deeper
Sports Goings
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat publicly addressed her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics in a detailed social media post on Friday. This came after her appeal for a joint silver medal was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Vinesh, who had made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in before the gold-medal match. Despite defeating world champion Yui Susaki in the opener, Vinesh's disqualification prevented her from securing a medal. Dig Deeper