Morning briefing: Maharashtra to launch ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme today; HC slams Kolkata hospital for lapses, and more

The Maharashtra government is set to launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ on Saturday, August 17, aimed at providing ₹1,500 per month to over one crore women across the state. Inspired by Madhya Pradesh's ‘Ladli Behna Yojana,’ this initiative will be a permanent fixture, according to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The scheme, aligning with Raksha Bandhan, is designed to safeguard women’s interests. Additionally, the government has introduced the Nari Shakti Dhoot app, allowing eligible women to apply online for the benefits of the scheme. Dig Deeper Womens collecting documents and certificates for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court strongly criticized the West Bengal government and state police over the recent vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a young doctor was raped and murdered last week. The court labeled the incident as an “absolute failure” of state machinery and warned of the possibility of shutting down the facility due to severe mismanagement. This rebuke followed an admission by Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal that police were unprepared when hundreds of people breached barricades late Thursday night to storm the hospital. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Mumbai: Woman tries to jump off Atal Setu, saved by cab driver, police Dig Deeper

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 full winners list: 12th Fail is Best Film, Kartik Aaryan declared Best Actor Dig Deeper

India News

22 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail after engine hits 'object on track’ near Kanpur Dig Deeper

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike today, hospital OPDs shut, makes 5 demands | Top points Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Meghan Markle will not endorse Kamala Harris at Democratic National Convention because… Dig Deeper

Sacked Bangladesh Army general arrested on murder charge Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Hansal Mehta have both praised the horror-comedy "Stree 2," starring Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao. Sharing their thoughts on social media, they commended director Amar Kaushik and the cast. Kangana highlighted that directors often don't receive enough credit in India, which affects young aspiring writers and directors. Hansal Mehta celebrated the film as a significant achievement for Indian mainstream cinema. On Instagram, Kangana expressed her admiration for the film's success and emphasized the crucial role of directors in a movie's triumph. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat publicly addressed her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics in a detailed social media post on Friday. This came after her appeal for a joint silver medal was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Vinesh, who had made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in before the gold-medal match. Despite defeating world champion Yui Susaki in the opener, Vinesh's disqualification prevented her from securing a medal. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)