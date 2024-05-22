Morning briefing: Pune teen driver spent 48k at pub before accident; heatwave warning in Delhi, Haryana; and more

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar reported that a 17-year-old, son of a prominent builder, spent ₹48,000 in just 90 minutes at a pub before a fatal accident. Early on Sunday morning, the teen crashed his luxury Porsche Taycan into a motorcycle, killing two young IT professionals. The sequence of events began when the teen and his friends visited Cosie restaurant-pub at 10:40 PM on Saturday, where they incurred the hefty bill. After Cosie stopped serving them, they moved to Blak Mariott at 12:10 AM. The details were reported by The Times of India. Dig deeper. The Porsche Taycan, involved in the Pune accident, was running without a licence plate. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh due to expected severe heatwave conditions over the next five days. Temperatures in many districts of these states could surpass 47 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, severe heatwave conditions were recorded in several parts of northwest India, particularly in Rajasthan, and isolated areas in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The IMD also noted unusually warm night conditions in some parts of Rajasthan. This alert highlights the need for caution and preparedness in the affected regions. Dig deeper.

Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a stellar performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, securing their fourth final berth with an eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The bowlers played a crucial role, restricting SRH to 159. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer then led the chase, achieving the target in just 13.4 overs with an unbeaten 97-run partnership. Dig deeper.

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala made a nostalgic return to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival after eight years, feeling a rush of nostalgia and pride. She described the Cannes red carpet as a symbol of celebrating cinema and setting fashion trends, expressing her happiness at the growing presence and impact of Indian films at the gala. Dhulipala's presence on the red carpet was a personal moment of achievement, reflecting her admiration for Cannes' global influence and cultural significance in the world of cinema. Dig deeper.

DNA fragmentation in sperm refers to the presence of fragmented DNA within sperm cells, which can hinder their ability to fertilize eggs effectively. High levels of DNA fragmentation are associated with infertility, poor-quality embryo development, and an increased risk of miscarriage. The DNA Fragmentation Index (DFI) is a specialized test that quantifies the extent of DNA fragmentation in sperm. It is a crucial diagnostic tool in reproductive medicine, helping to assess male fertility potential and guiding treatment decisions for couples experiencing fertility issues. Understanding and managing DNA fragmentation is essential in improving reproductive outcomes and achieving successful pregnancies. Dig deeper.

Sania Mirza delighted her fans on Instagram with a series of photos capturing precious moments with friends, family, and her son Izhaan. Among the images was a new nameplate for her house that read "Sania and Izhaan," which she shared with the caption "This and that." The post included fun-filled selfies and showcased the joyous times spent with loved ones. Mirza's post not only amused her followers but also gave a glimpse into her personal life and the happiness she finds in her family and friendships. Dig deeper.