Morning briefing: Rebrand of Congress yatra; Oscar Pistorius to be released from jail, and all the latest news

The Congress has rebranded Rahul Gandhi's upcoming march as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, expanding its political reach for the impending Lok Sabha elections. The 6,700 km journey will span 66 days, covering 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 110 districts, with a significant focus on Uttar Pradesh, where Gandhi will traverse 1,074 km in 11 days. Arunachal Pradesh has been added to the route. The yatra, commencing on January 14, aims to amplify the party's messaging and engagement across 15 states, showcasing a strategic and extensive approach to connect with voters and build momentum for the elections.

Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympic athlete, is set to be released on parole this Friday, almost 11 years after the tragic murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day. Pistorius has consistently claimed that he mistakenly thought Steenkamp was an intruder, leading to numerous appeals against his conviction on these grounds. The case has been marked by controversy and legal battles, with Pistorius seeking leniency based on his version of events during that fateful night in 2013. His impending release brings renewed attention to the complex and tragic circumstances surrounding the high-profile case.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

India leveled the two-match Test series against South Africa with a convincing seven-wicket victory in Cape Town. After a setback in the first Test in Centurion, India staged a remarkable comeback. Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling performance, securing figures of 6/61, restricted South Africa to 176 in their second innings, following their astonishing dismissal for 55 in the first innings. Chasing a target of 79, India comfortably achieved victory in the second session with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer leading the way, remaining unbeaten on 17 and 4, respectively. The win showcased India's resilience and dominance in the series turnaround.

Entertainment Focus

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to shower praise on actor Vikrant Massey for his film "12th Fail," describing him as 'beyond amazing' and drawing a comparison to the late actor Irrfan Khan. In her rare post, Ranaut also commended filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the director of the film. The actress used her platform to acknowledge Massey's performance, drawing a parallel to the acclaimed Irrfan Khan, and expressing admiration for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial efforts in the movie "12th Fail."

Health and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif, preparing for her upcoming film "Merry Christmas," attended the trailer launch event in a striking red printed dress, showcasing her versatile fashion sense. The Tiger 3 actress, known for pulling off diverse looks with elegance, left fans swooning with her stylish appearance. Whether it's a traditional saree or a chic jumpsuit, Katrina consistently captivates with her fashion choices. The recent event highlighted her ability to exude charm and sophistication in any ensemble, adding to the anticipation for her upcoming film.