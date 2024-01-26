 Morning briefing: Things to know about 75th Republic Day celebrations | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Morning briefing: Things to know about 75th Republic Day celebrations; cracks widen in Bihar alliance, all latest news

Morning briefing: Things to know about 75th Republic Day celebrations; cracks widen in Bihar alliance, all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jan 26, 2024 09:17 AM IST

Check out a shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items.

India gears up for its platinum celebration of the country's Republic Day on Friday with an enthralling exhibition of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in New Delhi. French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations, began his visit with some sightseeing in Jaipur, where he visited a 17th-century fort and an 18th-century observatory. Later, Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood in an open jeep as they were driven for about 1.5 kilometres. Large crowds lining the streets welcomed them with a shower of rose and marigold petals. Dig deeper

Indian Air Force personnel during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Bihar’s capital was abuzz with rumours that chief minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) could break his alliance with Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), dissolve the state assembly, and rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – with the Congress, currently part of the grand alliance ruling the state, and the fledgling INDIA bloc of opposition parties being collateral damage. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Flag ‘unfurling’ on Republic Day and ‘hoisting’ on Independence Day, what's the difference? Dig deeper

Republic Day 2024: Check Delhi Metro timings, traffic advisory, routes to avoid Dig deeper

India News

US top diplomat Antony Blinken extends Republic Day wishes to India Dig deeper

Watch: PM Modi, French President Macron share cup of masala tea in Jaipur Dig deeper

Global Matters

Alabama carries out US' first execution using nitrogen gas Dig deeper

Indian-origin Singaporean ex-lawyer sentenced to jail for misappropriating clients' money Dig deeper

Sports Goings

England's famous Bazball approach of playing the longest format received an Indian twist on the opening day of the 1st Test between Ben Stokes' men and Team India in Hyderabad. Spin wizards Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja thwarted England's bid to register a challenging total before opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a stroke-filled knock to put Team India on top in the Test series opener contested at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Chiranjeevi released a video message thanking fans and wellwishers for their love and support as he has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan. Padma Awards 2024 were announced on Thursday, a day before Republic Day. Reacting to the honour, Chiranjeevi said, “After hearing this news, I became speechless.” Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A controversy surrounding the First Lady of South Korea, Kim Keon Hee, accepting an expensive luxury bag from Dior as a gift has gripped the country. According to South Korean law, it is illegal for public officials and their spouses to accept any gift worth more than 1 million won in one go or a total of 3 million won within a year. The Dior bag costs 3 million won (USD 2,200 or 1,86,811). Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon

Get India News75th Republic Day Republic Day 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
