Morning briefing: Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘Sanatana’ remark, Aditya-L1's next step; and all the latest news

Tamil Nadu youth minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he stands by his words and is “ready to face any legal challenge” after his comments on “Sanatana” sparked a political row. Addressing a conference organised in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association on the theme of ‘eradication of Sanatana’ on Saturday, the son of chief minister MK Stalin, contended that Sanatana was against the idea of social justice and that it had to be eradicated. "I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as 'Sanatana Abolition Conference' rather than 'Anti-Sanatana Conference', I appreciate that," news agency ANI quoted Udhayanidhi as saying. Dig deeper Tamil Nadu youth minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (File)

More news on Stalin: Stalin announces launch of podcast, attacks BJP for destroying the country

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin unveils expansion of CM's Breakfast Scheme, move to benefit 17 lakh govt school students

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that the first Earth-bound firing to raise India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1's orbit is scheduled at around 11:45 am on Sunday, a day after the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the orbiter lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. "Aditya-L1 started generating the power. The solar panels are deployed. The first Earth-Bound firing to raise the orbit is scheduled for September 3 around 11:45 hours," the ISRO said on Saturday. Dig deeper

More news on Aditya-L1 mission: Will ISRO's Aditya L1 touch the Sun? No. Which solar probe has come closest

What is the purpose of VELC, primary payload of Aditya-L1 satellite?

The Latest News

Teacher asks Muslim students to ‘go to Pakistan’ in Karnataka's Shivamogga, inquiry initiated Dig deeper

A 4-year-old girl was killed after she was taken away by a leopard on Saturday evening in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir Dig deeper

Haryana to release compensation for crop loss by September-end, says deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala Dig deeper

India News

Fourth G20 Sherpa meet to be held in Haryana's Nuh today Dig deeper

BJP chief JP Nadda attacks opposition's newly formed INDIA bloc over ‘dynastic politics’ Dig deeper

PM Modi to host bilaterals with Biden, Macron and Sheikh Hasina Dig deeper

Global Matters

3 killed, 16 injured in ethnic clashes in Iraq's Kirkuk, authorities imposes curfew Dig deeper

Bill Richardson, ex-US diplomat who freed Americans held by Saddam Hussein, dies at 79 Dig deeper

UK unveils plans for 'fitting tribute' to Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary Dig deeper

One Good Read

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of finalising a manifesto quickly for the opposition's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), during the two-day meeting in Mumbai, leaders familiar with the matter said, suggesting that the slow pace on certain fronts, including seat-sharing, irked her. Banerjee and her nephew were not a part of the joint press conference, raising speculation that all was not well within the Opposition alliance. The TMC, however, said it was a scheduling issue. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

An India vs Pakistan contest is not just another cricket match. The latest addition to the glorious rivalry between these two cricketing giants was the Asia Cup 2023 Group A match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka on Saturday. Rain might have had the last laugh by forcing a washout, but Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya provided enough moments of brilliance. So good was Shaheen's spell with the new ball that it attracted a strong reaction from former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the left-arm pacer. But while doing so he took an indirect swipe at India stalwarts Rohit and Kohli. "THEY CANNOT PLAY HIM," posted the former Pakistan PM. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actors Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan among others attended the success party of Gadar 2 on Saturday evening. Taking to Instagram, paparazzo accounts posted videos from the event. In a video, Salman arrived at the party and hugged Kartik Aaryan. After hugging each other, both of them posed for the paparazzi. Salman gestured Kartik to stand straight which made him laugh after he tried to emulate him. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The makers of Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, hosted a grand success party for their recently released film in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol with Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, attended the grand bash. Check out who were the best-dressed celebrities and what they wore at the party. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon