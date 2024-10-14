Morning briefing: UP minister claims cleaning cowsheds cures cancer; Siddique's murder accused not minor, and more

In a controversial statement, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar claimed that lying in a cowshed and cleaning it could cure cancer, while stroking a cow’s back could lower blood pressure. Speaking at the inauguration of Kanha Gaushala in Nougawa Pakadiya, he advised patients to stroke a cow twice daily, suggesting this practice could reduce their blood pressure medication from 20 mg to 10 mg in ten days. Gangwar also mentioned that burning cow dung cakes can repel mosquitoes, underscoring the perceived benefits of all cow-related products. His comments have sparked significant debate and criticism regarding their scientific validity. Dig Deeper Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar claimed that lying in a cowshed and cleaning it could cure cancer, while stroking a cow’s back could lower blood pressure.(REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra)

Dharmaraj Kashyap, one of the suspects in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, underwent an ossification test in a Mumbai court to verify his age, following his claim of being a minor. His lawyer asserted he was 17, but the test results disproved this, revealing he is 19, according to his Aadhar card. The Esplanade court in Mumbai remanded Kashyap to police custody until October 21. Ossification testing measures bone development to determine age, which is crucial in legal proceedings involving minors. Kashyap's case has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the murder. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Air India flight, heading to New York, diverted to Delhi due to bomb threat Dig Deeper

Cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore seized in Gujarat, linked to Delhi drug bust Dig Deeper

India News

Baba Siddiqui murder: What we know about the NCP leader's attackers so far Dig Deeper

Man shot dead over music during Durga idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Who Is Vem Miller? Donald Trump's third would-be assassin Dig Deeper

King Charles III and Keir Starmer to face $240 billion slavery reparations demand Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Vedang Raina, who starred in Vasan Bala’s film Jigra, not only acted but also sang the title track and a rendition of "Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka." In a recent interview with Lallantop, he shared that he drew inspiration from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s husband, to effectively perform the title track, which required him to lip-sync. Raina reflected on his debut film, The Archies, where he learned that his lip movements were insufficient. This experience motivated him to improve his lip-syncing skills for Jigra, showcasing his dedication to enhancing his performance as an actor and singer. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Away from the bustling fashion week, Tarun Tahiliani hosted the Tasva fashion show at Travancore Palace, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as the showstopper. Kapoor made a grand baraat-style entrance, accompanied by energetic dhols, delighting online viewers. The Tasva Fall/Winter collection showcased elegant ivory-hued sherwanis, kurta sets, and Indo-western designs. Kapoor donned a striking all-white traditional ensemble, including a silk kurta paired with an embroidered sherwani jacket that featured a bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves, and intricate pearl-white brocade embroidery. He completed his look with white silk churidar pants, perfectly embodying the essence of modern bridal fashion. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A cab driver's list of six rules for passengers has ignited debate on Reddit, with some users calling them unreasonable while others commend his stance against rude behavior. Displayed in his cab, the rules emphasize respect and politeness, specifically requesting that passengers avoid referring to him as "bhaiya." The driver asserts ownership of the cab, stating, "The person driving the cab is the owner." He also advises passengers to keep their "attitude" in check, highlighting that they are not tipping more. The guidelines have gone viral, prompting mixed reactions about the appropriateness of such rules in ridesharing. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)