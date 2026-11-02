MP town inspector killed by truck while probing suspected illicit liquor smuggling

A town inspector (TI) in Madhya Pradesh’s Khategaon was killed after a truck driver ran him over when he stopped the vehicle for inspection in Dewas district on Sunday night, an officer said. The incident took place around 1.30 am on the Indore-Betul highway. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The incident took place around 1.30 am on the Indore-Betul highway. TI Dileep Puri was rushed to hospital, where doctors tried to revive him, but he succumbed to his injuries, Dewas superintendent of police Aditya Mishra said.

“Acting on a tip-off regarding smuggling of illicit liquor, Khategaon police led by TI Puri reached the highway. Nemawar police were also chasing the same truck. The police spotted the truck parked along the highway divider. TI Puri came out of his vehicle and asked the driver to step out. The driver suddenly steered the truck onto the divider and tried to drive forward,” the officer said.

The officer said the truck’s rear wheel ran over Puri, leaving him severely injured and causing heavy blood loss.

The driver then drove the truck over the road divider to the opposite side and abandoned it near Sandalpur before fleeing the spot.

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Police said the vehicle has been seized and taken to Sandalpur police station.

Police are trying to trace the absconding driver and identify the owners of the truck and the liquor it was carrying.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav offered condolences and said special director general Upendra Jain has been immediately dispatched to the scene for the investigation of the incident. “Instructions have been given for a fair investigation and strict action in the matter,” he said.

The CM also announced to provide compassionate appointment to the wife of Puri on the post of SI and financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family.

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The incident comes days after villagers in Dewas alleged that 13 people had died within a month after consuming spurious liquor in Chandana village.

Officials denied any link between the deaths and liquor consumption. However, 10 people were arrested last week for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in the area.