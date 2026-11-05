MPSC panel recommends over 16,000 Group C posts, one-year age relaxation

A high-level committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has recommended an increase in vacancies for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Group-C Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 to over 16,000, and a one-time relaxation of one year in the upper age limit for all recruitment examinations. Around 12 lakh candidates have applied for the Group-C examination 2026. (Representative file photo)

The committee submitted its interim report to the state government on Thursday, recommending urgent measures to address concerns raised by aspirants and improve transparency, security and reliability in the recruitment process.

For the MPSC Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026, around 12 lakh candidates have applied, while advertisements have so far been issued for over 5,000 vacancies.

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Various government departments have sent requisitions for over 11,000 additional posts to the MPSC. The committee has recommended including these vacancies through a corrigendum, taking the total number of advertised posts to more than 16,000.

The committee has also proposed a one-time, special relaxation of one year in the upper age limit for all recruitment examinations.

According to the notification, the relaxation would apply to advertisements issued after January 1, 2026, for which the selection process has not yet begun, as well as advertisements issued up to December 31, 2027.

The committee has also recommended reopening the application window once for the Group C Examination 2026 to allow candidates who become eligible due to the additional vacancies and the proposed age relaxation to apply.

The high-level committee was constituted through a government resolution dated September 4, 2026, to recommend reforms in the state’s recruitment examination process.

“The committee examined demands, suggestions and feedback received during consultations with students and other stakeholders across various departments. Considering the urgency of certain issues raised by aspirants, it decided to submit an interim report with recommendations on matters requiring immediate attention,” the government notification issued on Thursday stated.

Among other recommendations concerning MPSC examinations, the committee has proposed retaining the existing examination pattern and syllabus for the Group C preliminary examination without any changes. It has also recommended that the syllabus for the main examination of newly added cadres be announced at the earliest.

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As a precautionary measure to strengthen examination security, the committee has recommended scrapping the question paper-setting exercise carried out so far and preparing fresh question papers through a secure process. It has also called for stringent security arrangements for the printing, storage and transportation of question papers and OMR answer sheets.

The interim report focuses on addressing urgent concerns raised by candidates and other stakeholders while strengthening transparency, security and credibility in the state’s recruitment examination system.