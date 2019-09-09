Mumbai commuters can now track BEST buses on new app

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:54 IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) agency’s new mobile app that will allow lakhs of city commuters to track the on-road buses of the transport body.

Apart from launching the app named “BEST Pravas”, Thackeray also inaugurated 10 new electric buses, including six air conditioned buses. Under the Central government funded scheme, BEST is due to add 30 more e-buses within a couple of months.

The app will allow passengers to check estimated arrival and journey time with the help of the Vehicle Tracking System fitted on the buses. It will also enable them to get stop arrival alert, besides several other features like rating the crew members.

With the addition of new buses, including six air-conditioned e-buses in the fleet, BEST will be able to launch point to point service in some parts of the city. BEST has planned to expand its fleet to 6000 in the first phase.

Thackeray suggested that BEST should ensure that the new electric buses can be charged using renewable energy sources like solar power. “In this way let us make BEST and Mumbai 100% pollution free,” he said.

Yogesh Sagar, minister of state for urban development department of Maharashtra, suggested the appointment of two transport experts and financial experts in BEST, who will allow the agency to plan it’s routes and finances better.

Arvind Sawanr, union minister for heavy industries said that his ministry has approved 750 new electric buses for Maharashtra under FEME-2 scheme, of which 300 e-buses are for Mumbai.

Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager of BEST said that they are going to invite tenders for 340 more electric buses, including 40 balance buses under FEMA-1 scheme of the union government.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 19:53 IST