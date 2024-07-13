Mumbai rain: City waterlogged, IMD issues high tide alert; orange warning for Thane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, predicting heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Saturday, July 13. The IMD has also issued a warning for high tide in the sea in Mumbai that is likely to go up to 3.69 metres, advising people avoid going out unless necessary. The India Meteorological Department has predicted intense spells of rain in isolated areas of Mumbai and Thane, and has issued a red alert in the region(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

An orange alert has also been issued for Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region. Rain lashed parts of Mumbai this morning, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the last couple of days.

Mumbai and Thane experienced intense showers on Friday, with the IMD stating that heavy rain would continue till Saturday, and light to moderate rain could be expected till July 15.

Heavy rain led to severe waterlogging in low lying areas of the city, causing immense traffic and delaying public transport services. IndiGo airlines had also issued a traffic advisory on Friday, due to air traffic congestion in Mumbai.

A cyclonic circulation developing over Mumbai has caused the intense rainfall and strong winds according to the IMD.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Goa region.

On Friday, Colaba recorded 86 mm of rain and Santa Cruz recorded 115 mm of rain in 3 hours. IMD predicts more than 15 mm of rain per hour in Mumbai and Thane on Saturday.

According to popular weather forecaster on X, @Mumbai Rains, heavy downpours will peak in the city today, affecting South Mumbai, Dadar, Worli, Bandra, Powai, Ghatkopar and Chembur especially.

An orange alert has also been issued in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra. Palghar has come down from an orange alert to a yellow alert, expecting around 5 mm of rain per hour.

The IMD expects heavy rains in Mumbai's suburbs to continue for the next 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 29 degrees celsius and 24 degrees celsius.