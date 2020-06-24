Mumbai sees a dip in new Covid cases; experts say too early to predict worst is over

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:46 IST

Mumbai: The city is reporting a discernible dip in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases amid lingering doubts whether the worst is yet to come, as experts have warned against any complacency including a 100% easing of lockdown restrictions in a bid to prevent the spread of the viral outbreak.

On Tuesday, Mumbai, the worst-hit city as far as the pandemic is concerned, recorded 824 new Covid-19 positive cases --- the lowest single-day count in the past 41 days.

On May 13, the city had reported 800 Covid-19 positive cases.

Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, reported five Covid-19 positive cases – the lowest since April 10.

Mumbai’s Covid-19 positive cases have gone down by 18 percentage points in Maharashtra’s overall tally.

Earlier, the Central government had estimated that Mumbai would report around 75,000 Covid-19 positive cases by end-May.

However, till Tuesday, the city has recorded 67,635 Covid-19 positive cases.

Experts said that while the signs are encouraging, it’s still too early to predict whether the worst is over.

Dr. Peehu Pardeshi from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), said, “The Covid-19 positive cases are stabilising and it’s a good sign. However, there can be a spike once the city opens up, and if the public doesn’t take the necessary precautions.”

Dr. Anant Bhan, researcher, global health, bioethics, and health policy, said, “While the trends are encouraging, let’s wait for a few more days. It’s a matter of concern if Covid-19 positive cases are spreading in other parts of Maharashtra.”

Though Maharashtra government has issued several relaxations in easing lockdown restrictions as part of its Mission Begin Again campaign, which was rolled out from early June, the suburban train services --- Mumbai’s lifeline --- are only operational for essential service workers.

Meanwhile, in a worrying trend, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) --- the most congested and neglected neighbourhoods in and around Mumbai -- on Tuesday crossed the one-lakh mark for Covid-19 positive cases.

MMR, an urban agglomeration, has reported 1,014,96 Covid-19 positive cases to date, which is 73% of Maharashtra’s total viral load.

MMR, which is equivalent to the Delhi-national capital region (NCR), includes Mumbai and the satellite towns of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivili, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Dombivili, Ulhasnagar, and parts of Raigad and Palghar districts.

It is spread over 6,355 square kilometres, or 2.1% of Maharashtra’s total area.

“MMR is a lot more congested and overcrowded and its health infrastructure is also not all that robust,” Pardeshi added.

On Tuesday, the state government also appointed new district chiefs and civic commissioners, who have medical degrees, in MMR.

Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary, general administration department, Maharashtra, said the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, who have medical degrees, have been transferred to those civic bodies that lack robust infrastructure.