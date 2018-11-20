Muzaffarpur sexual abuse case: CBI probe finds 3 girls died in shelter home, 4 went missing

The Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case is getting murkier with the CBI stumbling upon evidence to show that three inmates had died under mysterious circumstances at the facility and four others were shifted to beauty parlours in the north Bihar town.

The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched at more than a dozen parlours on Sunday at Uma Market and on Amar Cinema Hall premises in Muzaffarpur to gather clues about missing girls. The investigating team also carried out raids in Chhoti Kalyani, Saraiyaganj, Kalambagh Road and Akahara Ghat localities of the town.

A CBI officer, requesting anonymity, said the sleuths found that three inmates had died at the government-funded shelter home — ran by Seva Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti, a non-government organisation (NGO) promoted by sexual abuse case-main accused Brajesh Thakur — and four others had gone missing.

He said missing cases were initially lodged with Town police station on the basis of the statement by the NGO’s superintendent. Out of four, the identities of only two could be established, he added.

The CBI team also found that the Muzaffarpur police had registered cases regarding the death of three inmates in 2013. The probe revealed that the victims’ post-mortem examinations were conducted at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur, but their viscera report were missing, the officer said.

The CBI later searched postmortem related documents at SKMCH, interrogated over half-a-dozen medical practitioners and found that post-mortem examinations of two girls of the shelter home were conducted there in 2015 and one in 2017.

In the past three months, CBI teams have visited the Forensic Medicine & Toxicology (FMT) department more than five times and collected photo copies of autopsy reports.

The CBI sleuths are now trying to find out as to who received the bodies of the girls after autopsy and also whether cases were registered in the matter.

The CBI had earlier found human bones at a cremation ground on October 4 following a tip-off. It also carried out extensive excavation on the shelter home premises on suspicion that some inmates might have been killed and buried there.

The investigating agency sleuths also searched Burhi Gandak after a shelter home employee said that some bodies were stuffed in gunny bags and disposed of in the river a year ago. However, the CBI could not recover anything from the river.

Meanwhile, the CBI team on Monday quizzed Ramesh Kumar, a cousin of Thakur, who denied holding any post in the NGO.

Of the 42 girls lodged at the short-stay home run, more than 30 were found to have been sexually assaulted. The horror surfaced after the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences carried out a social audit and submitted its report to the state government about five months ago.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 09:16 IST