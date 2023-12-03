close_game
close_game
News / India News / Nagaland Tapi bypoll: Counting begins; NDPP, Congress candidates in the fray

Nagaland Tapi bypoll: Counting begins; NDPP, Congress candidates in the fray

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 08:32 AM IST

The bypoll was necessitated after Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MLA Noke Wangnao died on August 28.

The counting of votes for the by-election to the Tapi Assembly seat in Nagaland's Mon district began at 8am on Sunday. The voting took place in 23 polling stations on November 7.

A total of 15,256 electorates including 7,788 men and 7,468 women were eligible to vote in the by-election. (File)
A total of 15,256 electorates including 7,788 men and 7,468 women were eligible to vote in the by-election. (File)

The bypoll was necessitated after Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MLA Noke Wangnao died on August 28.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Ruling NDPP candidate Wangpang Konyak and Congress nominee Wanglem Konyak are in the fray.

A total of 15,256 electorates including 7,788 men and 7,468 women were eligible to vote in the by-election. Out of the 23 polling stations, seven were categorised as vulnerable and six as critical.

Despite strong security measures, a voter participation of 96.25 per cent took place during polling.

All the polling stations were under CCTV surveillance. The stations were divided into five sectors and were manned by gazetted and central officers.

Get Latest India News and Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Latest Election News and Telangana Election Results Liveat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out