Nalini Sriharan, Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict, gets month-long parole

With the Tamil Nadu Governor yet to take a decision on the state government’s recommendation on early release of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, one among them, Nalini Sriharan, is likely to walk out of the prison on a month-long parole on Thursday morning.

Arguing in person before a division bench of the Madras High Court on July 5, she secured ordinary leave of 30 days to make necessary arrangements for the wedding of her daughter, Harithra.

According to prison officials, she has submitted the sureties and the particulars of her stay during the period outside prison.

According to prison sources, the two sureties were provided by her mother and a woman from Katpadi town, closely associated with the family. Further, she would be staying at the residence of a functionary of a pro-Tamil organisation, Dravida Iyakka Tamilar Peravai in Vellore city.

“Nalini is likely to be released tomorrow morning from the Vellore Special Prison for Women, where she has been lodged for 28 years. This is as per the High Court order and she has submitted the necessary documents as the court directive, which have been verified,” a senior police officer of the Tamil Nadu Prison department told HT.

The High Court had directed that the state government bear the escort expenses for Nalini.

In the High Court, Nalini had sought six months’ parole. During the 28 years of her incarceration, she had availed only a day’s parole that too to attend the post-funeral rites of her father.

She is the longest serving woman convict in the country. Her daughter Harithra, who was born in prison, is currently residing in the UK.

Besides Nalini, her husband, Sriharan alias Murugan, AG Perarivalan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Ravichandran are serving life term in the case.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by a Sri Lankan woman suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government, in September 2018, had recommended to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release Nalini and the six other convicts, whose death sentences were commuted to life, in tune with the Supreme Court verdict. The governor is yet to decide on the cabinet resolution.

