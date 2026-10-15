BJP says ‘objective is regime change’ after Neha Bora's remarks on Bangladesh's Gen Z movement sparks row

A political slugfest broke out over All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora’s praise for Bangladesh’s Gen Z movement, which eventually led to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, with the BJP attacking her for “wanting a regime change through anarchy”. Neha Bora has become one of the prominent faces of recent protests in the national capital against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. (REUTERS)

Bora has become one of the prominent faces of recent protests in the national capital against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

What did Neha Bora say? In a video message on October 14, Bora extended her support to Bangladesh’s Socialist Students Front on the occasion of its sixth national conference. She said young activists in India were learning from student-led movements in Bangladesh.

“...We know that the Gen Z movement that we are seeing everywhere in this country first started in Bangladesh, and congratulations to you for showing us the way, for showing us and extending solidarity to the young people of this country. We know that the movement that began in Bangladesh was for democratic and voter rights,” she said in the video shared by the movement’s official account.

She added, “We extend our solidarity to you, we take inspiration from you, lessons from the movements that you lead, and we hope that together you in Bangladesh and we in India can fight together for a better South Asia, for a better world.”

BJP targets Neha Bora, Opposition BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Bora of making an “open admission of regime change”.

In a post on X, he said, “Neha Bora, who is the poster girl of Rahul Gandhi, proves Rahul's resistance is not political. The objective is regime change.”