News updates from Hindustan Times: 10 more test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times: 10 more test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 13:55 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Coronavirus: 10 more test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, total jumps to 74

As many as 10 more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Maharashtra. With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state has climbed to 74. According to the Maharashtra Health Department, six out of 10 new cases come from Mumbai while 4 people tested positive in Pune.

Be prepared to see surge in Covid-19 cases, support one another: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that everyone should be prepared to see a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country but should not panic in such a situation. The Delhi CM called for citizens to remain strong and united.

Coronavirus: 7 more test positive for Covid-19 in SBS Nagar, Punjab toll touches 21

Seven more people of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. These people had come in touch with the 70-year-old man of Pathlawa village in the district who died due to coronavirus last week.

Maharashtra could extend curfew to fight Covid-19, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the janta curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have been imposed a week ago to check the spread of coronavirus in the state and country.

‘Rather not bowl to him’: Mitchell McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was one of the most destructive batsmen in the last decade and over the years, he has had on-field duels with a number of bowlers. New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan was no different as the duo clashed on multiple occasions on the global stage and also in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India observes janta curfew, Amitabh Bachchan hails the discipline: ‘What an exemplary example we’ve set for the world’

As India observed janta curfew, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to hail the spirit of fellow Indians. He also said that in doing so, we have set an example for the world.

World Water Day 2020: History, significance and tips to conserve water

Since 1993, World Water Day is being celebrated every year on March 22. According to the United Nations, the day aims to create awareness regarding the 2.2 billion people who are living without access to clean and safe water.

Deserted roads to chirping of birds: Here’s how Twitter paints picture of Janta curfew

"It's 9:30 am all you can hear is sound of birds no noise of traffic nothing else this is so peaceful," this is how the day started for a Twitter user who answered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to observe Janta curfew today.