News updates from Hindustan Times: 3 cities account for one-third Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 09:40 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

3 cities account for one-third Covid-19 cases

The ministry of health on Wednesday updated the number of cases of the Covid-19 across districts, showing that while the 18,000 patients are spread across 426 of the 731 districts in the country , just 12 districts account for half the cases in the country, indicating how the contagion has spread in clusters. Read more

Tripura villagers clash with Mizoram police, security beefed up at inter-state border

After a clash between few villagers and Mizoram Police along the Tripura-Mizoram border, the Tripura Police has tightened security and deployed large contingents of TSR jawans to avert any further tension. Read more

States request use of ESI fund for wages amid Covid-19 lockdown

A clutch of industries and a few states have written to the union ministry of labour and employment to allow the use of funds collected under the ESI or Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme, to cover wages or part of the wages for employees during the lockdown. Read more

After success in Tamil Nadu, government to roll out telesurvey to identify Covid-19 hotspots

After a successful pilot in Tamil Nadu, the government has started a pan-India telesurvey to reach out to people without smartphones to conduct a Covid-related search. Calls will be placed from the phone number ‘1921’ asking people questions about symptoms of the disease. Read more

Thick blood clots in kidneys, lungs and brains of Covid-19 patients scare doctors

As the novel coronavirus spread through New York City in late March, doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital noticed something strange happening to patients’ blood. Signs of blood thickening and clotting were being detected in different organs by doctors from different specialties. Read more

World Book and Copyright Day 2020: History, significance, theme and quotes by famous authors

World Book Day, celebrated by UNESCO and other related organisations, is the global celebration of books and reading material observed in more than 100 countries. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee’s Aligarh paved the way for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan; it deserves a reappraisal

Before there was Moonlight there was Aligarh. But unlike that film, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2017 and made $65 million worldwide, Aligarh came and went largely unnoticed by the star-crazy Hindi film industry, not even a juicy controversy enough to attract audience interest in its same-sex love story. Read more

On this day: Chris Gayle scripted history, blew away Pune Warriors India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a number of brilliant knocks over the years but none of them were as explosive as Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 175 against Pune Warriors in 2013. The destructive innings from the West Indies opener remains the highest score in the tournament’s history and it was also the fastest T20 hundred at that point. Read more

Watch| ‘Virus with us for a long time’: WHO warns against complacency in Covid battle