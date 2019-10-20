News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Social benefit not same as private gain,’ says Abhijit Banerjee and all the latest news at this hour

india

‘Social benefit not same as private gain’: Abhijit Banerjee

Abhijit Banerjee, a professor of economics at MIT has been awarded this year's Nobel Prize in economics along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. The Nobel committee has recognised "their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty...which has transformed development economics" while giving the award.

‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe

The son of murdered Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Saturday made a case for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe how his father was killed in Lucknow. "We want the NIA to probe the case. We do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards. How can we possibly trust the administration then?" Satyam Tiwari, whose father was knifed and shot multiple times on Friday, was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

WhatsApp’s new features for iPhones: Splash screen, hide muted status updates, dark mode

WhatsApp has a new beta update for iOS users. The latest update brings features like a new splash screen, hide muted status update, and app badge improvements. It also shows how dark mode will look on WhatsApp for iPhones.

Nigeria rescues 147 from ‘torture house’: state govt

Police in northern Nigeria have rescued 147 people from an Islamic boarding school where the students were being abused, the fourth such raid in a month, a local official told AFP. Armed officers found the inmates when they raided a school in the Rigasa district of Kaduna, said Hafsat Baba, Kaduna state women affairs commissioner.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma coming good at the top changes everything - Batting coach Vikram Rathour

With the duo of Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane steadying the ship after India were reeling at 39/3 at one stage, batting coach Vikram Rathour praised both the batsmen at the end of the opening day's action at the JSCA Stadium on Saturday. Rathour said that Rohit showed grit and determination to play away the first session when the likes of Kagiso Rabada had the ball moving viciously.

Penguin festival to celebrate readers’ love for classics

Book lovers and reading enthusiasts are in for a treat as publisher Penguin Random House India returns with the 2nd edition of its Classics Festival.

Inside pics, videos: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan thank PM Narendra Modi for hosting them, Kangana says ‘Nobody has given industry so much respect before’

A host of Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday where he released a cultural video with the theme 'Change Within' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 08:46 IST