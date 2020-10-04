News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy

Canada is formulating a fresh Indo-Pacific policy that will not only reflect its recent rift with China but may be more in consonance with the objectives of India in the region. Read more

Hathras case: 5 Samajwadi Party members allowed to enter village

Authorities on Sunday allowed a five-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party to enter the village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, where a Dalit woman was gang-raped by the four upper-caste men. The leaders are expected to meet the 19-year-old woman’s family. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘They need a leader who will lead from the front’: Sreesanth suggests a new captain for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders almost scripted another record-breaking chase in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Delhi Capitals on Saturday in Sharjah. The keyword, though, being ‘almost’. At one stage, KKR looked out of the competition, after going down six wickets and needing over 60 to win in 4 overs. But a late show from Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi brought hopes back to KKR camp, and it seemed that the franchise might chase down 229 to create IPL record. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘all eyes on CBI’ after AIIMS rejects murder theory, Ankita Lokhande supports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has said that her attention is now focussed on the Central Bureau of India’s findings in the actor’s death case, after an AIIMS panel tasked with re-evaluating his post-mortem report concluded that he died by suicide. Many, including the lawyer representing Sushant’s father, had suggested that the actor could have been murdered. Read more

Renault Duster Turbo petrol drive review: Power in a refined package

Renault Duster caught my imagination from the first time it was launched in the Indian market. As a 20-something cub journalist, it was quite the aspirational vehicle for me - muscular visual appeal, SUV proportions and a cabin which was rather elegant in its simplicity. Read more

‘Survival of the safest,’ says this post by Mumbai Police. Seen it yet?

Masks have now become an essential part of everyone’s daily wardrobe. Authorities from across the nation often take to social media to urge people to don the protective gear while going out of the house. Mumbai Police is no different in that essence and is using their online presence to spread information about the importance of wearing masks - that too quite creatively. Read more

‘Next couple of days the real test’: Trump shares video amid Covid treatment

US President Donald Trump said that he will be ‘back soon’ to finish the presidential election campaign. In a video via his Twitter handle, Trump shared updates regarding his health. The US president is being treated for Covid-19 in a military hospital after contracting novel coronavirus. “I feel much better now. We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again,” Trump said. He added, “I’ll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign.” Trump also said that the ‘real test’ would be to witness what happens in the coming days. “Over the next period of a few days I guess that’s the real test, so we will see what happens over that next couple of days,” Trump said. Watch the full video for more.