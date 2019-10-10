e-paper
Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Decoding the larger issues at play before Modi-Xi meet and all the latest news at this hour

Top news, analysis and opinion of the day curated for you.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping inside a house boat, in Wuhan’s East Lake, China last year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping inside a house boat, in Wuhan’s East Lake, China last year.
         

Top news, analysis and opinion of the day curated for you.

Watch | Second India-China informal summit: Decoding the larger issues at play

In this week’s WorldView, a conversation with leading strategic affairs analyst Happymon Jacob of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on what will be on the table when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping hold their second informal summit after India-China ties were hit by several irritants in recent weeks.

Watch here.

Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Amit Shah on Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took potshots at the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party during his rally in poll-bound Maharashtra criticizing them for opposing the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. “Rahul Gandhi said that ‘Kashmir me khoon ki nadiya beh jayengi’, but no bullet had to be fired,” Shah said.

Read here.

Olga Tokarczuk wins Nobel prize in literature for 2018, Peter Handke for 2019

The Swedish Academy on Thursday awarded two Nobel Prizes for Literature. The Polish author Olga Tokarczuk was awarded Nobel Prize in literature for 2018, Austrian author Peter Handke for 2019.The 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature was postponed for a year due to the sexual harassment scandal that shook the Swedish Academy.

Read more.

Govt hits fast forward on GST reforms, gives new panel 15 days for report

The Centre on Thursday set up a committee to quickly come up with a list of changes in law and procedures needed to augment Goods and Services Tax receipts. The move comes days after the GST collections dived to a 19-month low of Rs 92,000 crore in September.The dip coincided with an economic slowdown triggered by very low consumer demand.

Read more.

RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son killed in Bengal’s Murshidabad

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, his eight months pregnant wife and six-year-old son were killed in Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The bodies of Prakash Pal (35), Beauty Pal (28) and their son Angan Pal (6) were found on Tuesday afternoon. Stab wounds were found on all the three bodies but the child was also strangulated with a towel, said a police officer.

Read more.

India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal joins Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in illustrious list with second Test ton

India opener Mayank Agarwal continued his good run-scoring form and slammed his second century in the longest format during first day of second Test against South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. This was Mayank’s second century of the series following his double ton in first innings of Vizag Test.

Read more.

Happy birthday Rekha: How she transformed from the wild fashion diva to the gracious gorgeous woman, see pics

Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Rekha turns 66 on Thursday and it is just another day to prove how timeless her beauty is and how graciously she has been carrying forward her fashion legacy through the decades.

Read more.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:58 IST

