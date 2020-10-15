News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Normalcy limps back to rain-battered Telangana and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief

As rain-battered Telangana began returning to normal, the state government on Thursday announced that as many as 50 people, including 11 in Hyderabad, died in the last 48 hours and there was massive damage to properties and crops across the state. Read more

India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks to resolve border standoff, says Jaishankar

India and China are engaged in talks to resolve the border standoff and what is going on is “something confidential” between the two sides, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Read more

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar enjoy a ‘delicious autumn’ in the US and these travel pictures are proof

There is something about the fiery autumn that rekindles passion and lovebirds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar seem to be making the most of the season during their US vacation. Be it trekking the New Jersey hills or checking into the Met Museum and Empire State Building at New York, the duo’s travel diaries only leave us weak-knees with a yearn for a similar getaway and this mid-week was no different. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Not many understand the emotion’ - Virat Kohli after historic achievement in T20s for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli created history in the IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah on Thursday. Kohli became the first cricketer to play 200 matches for a single team in T20 cricket. Read more

The Trial of the Chicago 7 movie review: Aaron Sorkin’s stupendous Netflix film delivers 5 star entertainment, it’s timely andterrific

Frighteningly relevant, featuring terrific performances and dialogue that you can dance to, Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 finds writer-director Aaron Sorkin in top form. Read more

Human pretends to put dog on a diet. What he does next has people in splits

People these days are taking up different challenges involving their pets. Among them is one in which a human pretends to put their dog on a diet to see how they react. This person tried the challenge with their doggo and how it turned out has people laughing out loud. Read more

Watch: Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti at all-party meet in J&K

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah convened a meeting at his residence on Thursday for chalking out the future course of action on ‘Gupkar Declaration’ with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre last year. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was released from detention after 14 months on Tuesday, also attended the meeting. Earlier on Wednesday, Farooq and Omar visited Mufti’s residence post her release. The National Conference leaders went to check on the PDP chief who was released after 14 months. Farooq had invited Mehbooba Mufti for an all party meeting during his visit. Watch the full video for more details.