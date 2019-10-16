News updates from Hindustan Times: ED arrests Chidambaram in INX Media case and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:57 IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
Arguments in the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in Ayodhya will end at 5 pm, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said on Wednesday, refusing to accept an intervention application at this late stage.
Enforcement Directorate arrests P Chidambaram in INX Media case
Former Union minister P Chidambaram was arrested inside Tihar jail by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning in the INX Media foreign funding case, officials said.
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan: Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Indian public sector banks had the “worst phase” under the combination of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.
Kim Jong Un rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to surmount U.S.-led sanctions on his country in state media reports Wednesday alongside evocative propaganda images of him riding a white horse seen as foretelling significant decisions as his own deadline for U.S. movement on nuclear talks is nearing.
India vs South Africa: Best ever batsman-captain - Numbers reveal stunning impact of Virat Kohli
After a brief ‘lull’ in 2019, Indian captain Virat Kohli was at his prolific best in the second Test at Pune. He slammed a career-best 254 not out in India’s second Test win and this has vaulted him back above the 900-point mark in the ICC rankings for Test batsmen, and put him within touching distance (1 point) of top-ranked Steve Smith.
Bigg Boss 13: Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav may enter Salman Khan’s show as wild card entry
Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan had recently indicated how the makers have made the show different from the last seasons. The show will reportedly have its first wild card entry soon.
India ranked 102 in Global Hunger Index, 8 places behind Pakistan
India slipped to the 102 spot in the Global Hunger Index which features 117 countries, according to Concern Worldwide, an aid agency which compiles the report.
Maharashtra board exam 2020: HSC, SSC schedule for class 10, 12, vocational exams released
The Maharashtra state board has announced the dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.
First Published: Oct 16, 2019 12:56 IST