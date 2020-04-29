News updates from Hindustan Times: Odisha CM asks people to help in caring for migrants post lockdown and all the latest news

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks people to help in caring for migrants post lockdown

With Covid-19 cases in Odisha rising to 125 as three more people with travel history to neighbouring Bengal tested positive, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sought help from the people in taking care of the 6 lakh plus migrant workers returning to the state.

Ludhiana railway employees donate ration among coolies out of their pockets

In view of the coronavirus lockdown, Ludhiana railway officials on Wednesday distributed 50 ration kits to 47 coolies and three other workers out of their pockets. The workers are managing the vehicles at parking lots of the city railway station.

After HC setback, Kerala brings ordinance to deduct employees’ salary

A day after the high court stayed its decision to cut employees' salaries, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to bring an ordinance in order to make the deductions at a time it is fighting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Israel marks its Independence Day under coronavirus lockdown

Israelis celebrated their Independence Day at home Wednesday amid a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘It’s like movie groundhog day, every day is the same’: Graham Reid on life in lockdown

India men's hockey team had a decent start to their Pro League campaign in 2020, with wins over The Netherlands and World Champions Belgium. After playing Australia in home games, coach Graham Reid's side had a nearly two-month break before the away games against Germany.

UGC asks varsities to use internal assessments if exams not possible

Universities facing difficulty in holding exams due to Covid-19 should grade students on the basis of internal assessment and performance in the previous semester, higher education sector regulator, UGC has decided.

RIP Irrfan Khan: When the extraordinary actor recited poetry and made it his own

Bollywood icon and international star Irrfan Khan, whose movie career included Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, The Darjeeling Limited and The Amazing Spider-Man, has died aged 53 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Nothing to see here, just a pregnant woman picking up a snake off the road

True animal lovers never fail to go to go the extra mile to save a creature in trouble. And this woman in Arizona is among them. A video that's gone all kinds of viral shows her picking up a snake off the road so it wouldn't get killed by oncoming traffic.

Jeff Bezos is now twice as rich as Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $140 billion

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now twice as rich as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Bezos' wealth shot up since the beginning of this year and currently, his net worth is estimated at $140 billion.

Watch| Punjab extends lockdown: Minister Manpreet Badal explains why | Exclusive