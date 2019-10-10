News updates from Hindustan Times:Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a special message and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:23 IST

Prez Xi Jinping’s gift for PM Narendra Modi holds a message on China-India friendship

President Xi Jinping will be heading to Chennai for the second informal summit on Friday bearing a gift for Prime Minister Narendra Modi but like much of the meet, the nature of the gift is yet to be disclosed. Read more

UK unit of Congress rejects Corbyn tweet on Kashmir meet, calls it an ‘internal matter’

The UK unit of the Indian Overseas Congress on Thursday condemned a version put out by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a “twisted” account, insisting that such issues are an internal matter of India. Read more

Not ‘Ram Raj’ but ‘Nathuram Raj’: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP-rule in UP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, saying there is not “Ram Raj” but “Nathuram Raj” in the state, a day after he visited the family of a youth killed in a police encounter over alleged illegal sand mining. Read more

‘Can undermine fight against terror’: India pans Turkey over Syria offensive

India on Thursday panned Turkey’s military offensive in northeast Syria, saying the unilateral action can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Read more

Indian techie dies in a car accident in Thailand; family sends SOS to PMO

The family of a software engineer who died in an accident in Thailand have sought help from Prime Minister’s office (PMO) and ministry of external affairs to bring back her body to India. Her family says they don’t have a passport to immediately travel to Thailand, as per the family. Read more

Kerala cyanide killings case: Accomplice says Jolly sought cyanide to kill rats

The proceedings in one of the most sensational cases of suspected cyanide serial killings in recent memory were marked by the prime suspect Jolly Joseph (47) and two of her accomplices being sent to six-day police custody amid protests. Read more

India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal joins Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in illustrious list with second Test ton

India opener Mayank Agarwal continued his good run-scoring form and slammed his second century in the longest format during first day of second Test against South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Read more

Kareena Kapoor on Kabir Singh criticism: ‘They are outnumbered by those who loved the film. That’s sad’

Several moviegoers across the country loved the film Kabir Singh and Kiara Advani’s character in the film, Preeti. She played a demure woman who stands by her lover despite his flawed personality and bad temper. However, playing such a character is definitely not on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s list of roles to do. Read more

