News updates from HT: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for Jalgaon truck accident victims and all the latest news

Jalgaon accident: PM Modi approves ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for victims' kin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia amount of ₹200,000 each for the families of the labourers who were killed in a truck accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district. Read more
Mark Butcher says Ashwin is a 'fine all-round cricketer'
Former England cricketer Mark Butcher praised India off-spinner R Ashwin for his aggressive approach with the bat on Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Chennai. Read more
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Actor poses as 'bride-to-be', shares mehendi pic
Actor Dia Mirza may not be saying it in as many words, but she is all set to tie the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi. Read more
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV first drive review: Comfort food on four wheels
There is something about French food that brings about a romantic flavour to the taste buds - something classy yet comforting. Much of the same delectable aura is what the Citroen C5 Aircross also brings about to the passenger vehicle segment in India. Read more
Neena Gupta goes walking in style, accessorises track suit with neon fanny pack
Neena Gupta is ageing like fine wine. The actor who is reversing in age has lately won a lot of accolades for her work. However, that is not all, Gupta is very famous for her fashion choices and her workout routines as well. Read more
‘Pawri Hori Hai’ girl vibes to mashup track on her own video. Netizens love it
Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen became the talk of the town after Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Me Kaun Tha-fame dropped a fun mashup track featuring one of Mobeen’s clips. Read more
‘Their sons guard our borders’: Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi’s ‘parijeevi’ remark
Priyanka Gandhi said that the Prime Minister insulted and made fun of the protesting farmers by calling them ‘parijeevi’ in Parliament. Watch here
No new Covid-19 cases in 188 districts in the last week: Union health minister
Two associates of terror outfits LeT, TuM arrested in Kashmir
33-yr-old woman in Assam hospitalised after acid attack, accused arrested
- The woman who sustained burn injuries on the left side of her face and left shoulder has been admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH).
Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created toolkit, say Delhi Police
India’s Rustom-2 UAV gets massive upgrade, will soar to 27,000 feet in April
- DRDO's hard push to Rustom-2 is seen in the context of the continuing efforts to indigenously produce cutting-edge military equipment.
Own a TV or fridge or 2 wheeler in Karnataka? Surrender BPL cards or face action
UP panchayat polls: Govt issues list of 75 seats under quota system
From opposition in the country to global leaders, all come in support of Disha
TN CM K Palaniswami says AIADMK always fulfilled poll promises unlike DMK
Farmers don’t want new laws, why isn’t PM Modi withdrawing them: Priyanka Gandhi
Army conducts career counselling camp in remote village of J-K's Rajouri
Vijay Rupani could be in hospital for a week: Gujarat deputy CM
India to commence trials of 160 km air to air missiles this year
