News updates from HT: BJP ahead as votes are counted for Gujarat municipal polls and all the latest news
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Gujarat municipal elections: Early trends indicate big gains for BJP
After counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am, early trends till 11am showed that ongoing farmers protest, fuel price rise are not likely to dent the ruling BJP's vote bank locally. Read More
Congress’ balancing act in Rajasthan: Navigating Ram Temple and Hindutva
With its proactive approach in getting mining clearance from the Centre for a particular stone. Read More
How states are stepping up as Covid-19 cases rise
Several states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, have reimposed partial restrictions and warned of a lockdown if people continue to flout safety protocols related to Covid-19. Read More
Elon Musk no longer the world's richest man. Loses $15.2 billion after a tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person after Tesla shares slid 8.6% on Monday. Read More
'NZ players have always been overlooked for 2nd-rate Australians in IPL,' says Simon Doull after Conway's 99* in 1st T20
At the Indian Premier League 2021 auction, New Zealand batsman Devon Conway found no takers. Read More
Watch: She uses scratch card to say ‘I’m pregnant’, husband’s reaction is pure joy
A video of a man’s reaction after finding out his wife is pregnant has now left people smiling and also a little emotional. Read More
Masaba Gupta shares her homemade hack for skin brightening and awakening | Watch
Famous for her stellar costume designs and tagged as ‘Queen of Prints’, Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Read More
Kareena Kapoor's baby boy seen sleeping in nanny's arms in first pic, mother-son get discharged from hospital. Watch
Kareena Kapoor and her newborn baby have been discharged from the hospital.They were spotted leaving the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur. Read More
R-Day violence: J&K United Kisan Front chairman among 2 arrested by Delhi Police
The Delhi Police arrested two key accused from Jammu for their alleged involvement in the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor parade on January 26. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Delhi court to rule on Disha Ravi's bail plea today
- Earlier in the day, Ravi was brought to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office to be confronted with the two other suspects -- Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests loss of habitat is leading to inbreeding of Indian tigers
- With 70 per cent of the world's tigers living in India understanding the genetic diversity of tigers in the country is critical to the feline's conservation worldwide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP ahead as votes are counted for Gujarat municipal polls
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sibal slams Centre, questions 'poriborton' in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress’ balancing act in Rajasthan: Navigating Ram Temple and Hindutva
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat municipal elections: Early trends indicate big gains for BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How states are stepping up as Covid-19 cases rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of jail guard assaulting Chhattisgarh doctor goes viral, doctors on strike
- The state police has registered an FIR against Rao and started investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid push for Indian apps, an alternative to WhatsApp in the works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
- In Telangana’s Peddapalli district, two persons were killed and two others were seriously injured, when the car they were travelling in, hit the road divider and overturned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A look at British architect Edwin Lutyens’ imprint beyond Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: Uttarakhand to declare 135 missing persons ‘dead’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World is looking up to India's health sector, especially after Covid-19: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s daily Covid-19 cases fall, active caseload drops below 150,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox