News updates from HT: Defence ministry places order for 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Defence ministry places order for 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks worth ₹7,523 crore

The defence ministry on Thursday placed an order worth ₹7,523 crore with Heavy Vehicles Factory, Avadi, for 118 locally made Arjun Mk-1A tanks to sharpen the army’s combat edge. Read more

Qualcomm 'proud of partnership with India', PM Modi invites to start production

After a brief one-on-one chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Christiano R Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, said that his company is proud of a partnership with India. Read more

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma achieves epic milestone as MI captain goes past 1000 runs against KKR

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma built on his dominating record against Kolkata Knight Riders by bringing up 1000 runs against them in the IPL. Read more

Rashmi Rocket trailer: Taapsee Pannu fights for respect and her identity in the sports drama

The trailer of Rashmi Rocket has been released. The Bollywood film, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, revolves around a country girl who dreams of becoming an international athlete. Besides Taapsee, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Bannerjee and Supriya Pathak. Read more

iPhone 13 Mini first impressions: Still cutely small but quite polished

The iPhone 12 Mini isn’t a very popular choice with the Apple iPhone crowd and amid rumours of the iPhone 13 Mini being the last of its kind, these two models could be sought after by collectors some day. In the present, however, the iPhone 13 Mini is the torch bearer for compact phones, keeping the flame alive for those who couldn’t get enough of the iPhone 5S or the 1st Gen SE. Read more

5 tips to speed up your dengue recovery by Rujuta Diwekar

It's the season of dengue and no matter how hard one tries, there is always fear of getting this mosquito-borne disease. From mild illness to shock syndrome, a fatal form of dengue, the disease can strike us in any form. Read more

Why WHO wants engagement with Taliban after chief Tedros' Afghanistan visit

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Afghanistan faces a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ as health workers leave the country. Tedros added that the resurgence of Polio is a major risk and 50% children are at risk of malnutrition. Read more