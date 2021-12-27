News updates from HT: EC to discuss current Covid-19 situation ahead of polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Will polls in 5 states get postponed amid Covid-19? Decision likely today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a meeting with senior officials of the Union ministry of health and family welfare, including Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, on Monday to discuss the current Covid-19 situation ahead of the assembly elections in five states next year, reports said. Read More

60 and above: What you need to get third Covid-19 vaccine jab

People aged 60 years and above will be given a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from January 10 next year if they suffer from certain co-morbid conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday. PM Modi called the third shot a precaution dose. Read More

‘Great New Year’s gift’: Covid task force chief explains decision to vaccinate children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to include adolescents between 15-18 years of age in the country’s vaccination drive against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has several benefits, Dr NK Arora, chairperson of Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI), has said. Read More

Ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody to end today

The judicial custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ₹100-crore extortion case, is set to end on Monday, December 27. Read More

‘We almost played like an A team, not even a regular team’: Gavaskar picks highlight of Shastri’s tenure as India coach

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday picked Ravi Shastri's biggest highlight from his tenure as the head coach of the Indian team, recalling the magnificent comeback from 36 all-out in the Adelaide opener in the 2020/21 tour of Australia to win their second consecutive Test series Down Under. Read More

'It reached onto my hand, bit me thrice': Salman Khan on snake bite incident at Panvel farmhouse

Actor Salman Khan has spoken in detail about how he was bitten by the snake at his farmhouse near Panvel. The incident took place on Saturday night following which he was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning. Read More