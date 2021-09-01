News updates from HT: ED submits chargesheet in Narada sting case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Narada sting case: ED names Bengal ministers, TMC MLA in chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday named Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee in its chargesheet submitted before a special court in the Narada sting operation case. Read more

Pipeline burst near Dombivli, water supply disrupted in Thane, Navi Mumbai

A water pipeline burst at Shil road near Dombivli in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday, resulting in water supply disruption in several parts of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar and Dombivli, an official said. Read more

SMS Hospital’s top surgeon says blockage in Gehlot’s artery not due to Covid

A senior doctor at Jaipur’s famous Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital has questioned the claim that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s artery blockage that forced him to undergo an angioplasty procedure at the hospital last Friday was the result of post-Covid complications. Read more

Taliban leaders waited in players' dugout for parade showing off US hardware

Taliban fighters stood aboard captured Humvees as they prepared for a parade Wednesday of plundered US military hardware, including possibly a Black Hawk helicopter, in their southern Afghan spiritual heartland. Read more

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first ride review: The cult is reborn

Originally launched over a decade ago in India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been drawing astronomical sales for the Chennai-based bike maker. Its popularity can only be judged by the fact that every second bike sold by the company is a Classic 350. Read more

Shang-Chi interviews: Simu Liu on his 'we are not an experiment' tweet to Marvel, Destin Cretton on Indian influence

Most people aren’t trained to be assassins, director Destin Daniel Cretton admitted, but ‘most of us do understand a certain amount of pain’. Cretton and his stars Michelle Yeoh and Simu Liu— one a veteran and the other on the cusp of stardom — spoke to Hindustan Times about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe project with an Asian lead, ahead of the film’s release on Friday. Read more

Prasidh Krishna added, BCCI names India squad for 4th Test against England

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was added to India's squad for the fourth Test against England at The Oval which begins on Thursday. Krishna, who was kept as a reserve, was added to the main squad after the Indian team management requested for his inclusion. Read more







