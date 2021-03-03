News updates from HT: Gadkari asks Mamata to explain how BJP is an outsider and all the latest news
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Gadkari invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee to counter 'outsider' narrative
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday invoked freedom fighter and one of independent India’s first Union ministers Syama Prasad Mookerjee to criticise the Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the outsider remark. Read More
IAF chief visits Colombo to mark Sri Lankan Air Force’s 70th anniversary
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria reached Colombo on Wednesday to attend the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force, an IAF spokesperson said. Read More
Jawans to take part in top military meet for first time, PM Modi to address it
For the first time, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and jawans will take part in India’s top military conference to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat’s Kevadia this weekend, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Read More
Covaxin demonstrates prowess of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says ICMR chief
The director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava said at a press conference on Wednesday. Read More
Realme Buds Air 2 review: ANC for everyone
Realme recently launched their latest true wireless Buds Air 2, the successor to their first-generation Buds Air. Read More
Dolly Parton sings special rendition of Jolene before getting vaccine, encourages others
Country music icon Dolly Parton recently took to Twitter to share a special message before getting the Covid vaccine. Read More
Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito
As per a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', a vegan diet is more effective for weight loss. Read More
Satish Shah ditches VIP entrance and waits in line for Covid-19 vaccine, Sarabhai fans make 'middle-class' jokes
Veteran actor Satish Shah was given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week. Read More
After Jitendra Tiwari, Bidhannagar Mayor-in-Council & 3 TMC councilors join BJP
Bidhannagar Mayor-in-Council Debasish Jana and three Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillors from Asansol joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in Kolkata ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana clears 75% quota for local candidates in private sector
- Haryana's new law provides reservation for local people in private sector jobs with a monthly salary of less than ₹50,000 for 10 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Special Train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Reckless': Naga group on governor RN Ravi's peace talks concluded statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces bust Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in Awantipora forest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Knives, mobile phones, lighters seized during raids in jails across Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA starts probe in Bengal railway station blast that injured minister
- The NIA has not ruled out the possibility of the involvement Bangladeshi terror outfit JMB into the bomb attack.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre sends ‘clarification’ to states, UTs on new digital media rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rahul Gandhi’s take on Emergency is his personal opinion,' says CM Nitish Kumar
- In an interview, Rahul Gandhi had said that the Emergency imposed during the regime of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a mistake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If tractors are stopped, remove barricades': Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of medicos testing positive for Covid-19 rises to 10 at Patna’s NMCH
- One of the infected students who took the first dose of the vaccine early last month, died at Begusarai on March 1, after testing positive for SARS CoV-2 on February 25.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Gadkari asks Mamata to explain how BJP is an outsider
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief visits Colombo to mark Sri Lankan Air Force’s 70th anniversary
- The IAF contingent arrived in Colombo on February 27. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team had taken part in the SLAF’s golden jubilee celebrations two decades ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murder in Bihar’s Saran district sparks violence against police
- At least eight policemen were injured in the two-hour mayhem that began around 9.30 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin demonstrates prowess of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says ICMR chief
- Bharat Biotech developed the country’s first indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, in partnership with ICMR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Nails put in farmers’ path, if this preparation was at borders...’: Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox