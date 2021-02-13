IND USA
"It appears I am under some sort of surveillance," MP Mahua Moitra said.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Mahua Moitra seeks removal of policemen outside her house and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:09 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers outside her house

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has written to Delhi Police after three armed officers were deputed outside her house, saying she had never asked for any protection and does not need any. Read more

'On tough pitches, he's the one who scores runs': Sunil Gavaskar names 'reliable player in crisis for India'

Rohit Sharma made headlines on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England in Chennai on Saturday, but the contribution of Ajinkya Rahane was equally crucial in India's recovering their innings. Read more

Kareena Kapoor steps out for yet another work assignment just days before delivery

Kareena Kapoor is just a couple of days away from welcoming her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actor has set an example by working throughout her pregnancy and was recently spotted leaving for yet another work assignment. Read more

BlackBerry 5G smartphone with qwerty keyboard to launch this year

BlackBerry isn’t done with the smartphone market as it plans to make a comeback this year under its new company, OnwardMobility. BlackBerry-branded smartphones with 5G are launching later this year. Read more

Dia Mirza's ethnic attire collection is every bride's dream, have a look

One of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood is Dia Mirza and there is no denying that. She is also quite famous for her sartorial picks that often consists of beautiful clothes made by homegrown brands. Read more

Sonu Sood distributes e-rickshaws to needy in hometown Moga

Actor Sonu Sood yet another time came forward to help the needy amid Covid-19 pandemic. Sood distributed e-rickshaws to the needy people in Punjab’s Moga. Watch here

Security personnel inspect the mangled remains of a car which exploded near a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Banihal, in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, March 30, 2019.(PTI)
india news

Banihal attack: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Hizbul terrorist

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:36 PM IST
The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against six Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists for their role in the attack.
Trivedi also took a jibe at Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying that no one could hold their heads up high in an environment of fear.(PTI)
india news

After BJP’s offer to join, Dinesh Trivedi has a request

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:00 PM IST
"I am very grateful to BJP and its senior leaders, I was told they have said that I am welcome. It would be a privilege, no question about it. But, let me settle down," he said.
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_13_2021_000115B)(PTI)
india news

Parliament approves J-K reorganisation amendment bill

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has already been passed by Rajya Sabha.
In this representative image, workers on contract for Indian Railways erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives. (AFP)
india news

'Indo-Bangla railway project to be over by this March': Tripura minister

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • With its opening, this would be the first railway route from North East India to Bangladesh.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
india news

PM wants to 'hand over' agriculture business to his 'two friends': Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Gandhi, wearing a Rajasthani safa or turban, reached the rally venue driving a tractor with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotsra sitting with him on both sides.
A view of snow-covered mountains and houses in a ski resort in Gulmarg, Srinagar, on January 25, 2021. (AFP)
india news

Watch: Indian Army trains 'mountain warriors' in Gulmarg for high altitude ops

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The training in new techniques is being done with the latest equipment which will help soldiers with skills for successful rescue operations on challenging snow terrain.
Bihar accounts for 50% of the world’s river dolphin population.(File Photo)
india news

Work on India’s first dolphin research centre to start soon in Patna

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • The dolphin is a highly endangered species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and was declared the National Aquatic Animal in 2009.
Home Minister Amit Shah during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

What Amit Shah said on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament: 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The government had in August 2019 revoked Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Tibetan activist-poet Tenzin Tsundue.(Photo courtesy Rahul Sharma)
india news

Tibetan activist begins march to Delhi, seeks change in 'one-China policy'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The one-China policy is the diplomatic acknowledgement of China's position that there is only one Chinese government. Under the policy, New Delhi recognizes the Tibet Autonomous Region as part of the territory of the People's Republic of China, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
During her speech, Moitra without taking any name had made serious allegations while apparently referring to a former chief justice. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
india news

'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Moitra in her speech had questioned the situation of democracy in the country and had alleged that the country is in a state of 'undeclared emergency'.
The Indian Railways said in a release that it is "being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations” .(HT File)
india news

No date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains: Indian Railways

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The railways had suspended all passengers trains in March last year following the national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic and started operating some of them gradually.
PMCH in Patna . Bihar
india news

PMCH alumni association appeals to Nitish Kumar to preserve old buildings

By Reena Sopam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • Some of the structures in the PMCH are almost 100 years old and are close to heritage status.
Congress leader Salman Khurshid. (PTI photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi's comment over China disengagement gave voice to nation: Khurshid

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given away Indian Territory to China said that the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would have to answer for this.
Health workers prepare the emergency medicine counter in the Covid-19 vaccination room.(Representative image/Bloomberg)
india news

India's 2nd Covid-19 vaccine drive starts today: Here is all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:38 PM IST
The government says more vaccinations will be provided from next month to meet the home target. More private hospitals will give out Covid-19 vaccines once identified groups from the general public are jabbed.
