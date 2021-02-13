News updates from HT: Mahua Moitra seeks removal of policemen outside her house and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers outside her house
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has written to Delhi Police after three armed officers were deputed outside her house, saying she had never asked for any protection and does not need any. Read more
'On tough pitches, he's the one who scores runs': Sunil Gavaskar names 'reliable player in crisis for India'
Rohit Sharma made headlines on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England in Chennai on Saturday, but the contribution of Ajinkya Rahane was equally crucial in India's recovering their innings. Read more
Kareena Kapoor steps out for yet another work assignment just days before delivery
Kareena Kapoor is just a couple of days away from welcoming her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actor has set an example by working throughout her pregnancy and was recently spotted leaving for yet another work assignment. Read more
BlackBerry 5G smartphone with qwerty keyboard to launch this year
BlackBerry isn’t done with the smartphone market as it plans to make a comeback this year under its new company, OnwardMobility. BlackBerry-branded smartphones with 5G are launching later this year. Read more
Dia Mirza's ethnic attire collection is every bride's dream, have a look
One of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood is Dia Mirza and there is no denying that. She is also quite famous for her sartorial picks that often consists of beautiful clothes made by homegrown brands. Read more
Sonu Sood distributes e-rickshaws to needy in hometown Moga
Actor Sonu Sood yet another time came forward to help the needy amid Covid-19 pandemic. Sood distributed e-rickshaws to the needy people in Punjab’s Moga. Watch here
Banihal attack: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Hizbul terrorist
After BJP’s offer to join, Dinesh Trivedi has a request
Parliament approves J-K reorganisation amendment bill
'Indo-Bangla railway project to be over by this March': Tripura minister
- With its opening, this would be the first railway route from North East India to Bangladesh.
PM wants to 'hand over' agriculture business to his 'two friends': Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Indian Army trains 'mountain warriors' in Gulmarg for high altitude ops
Work on India’s first dolphin research centre to start soon in Patna
- The dolphin is a highly endangered species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and was declared the National Aquatic Animal in 2009.
What Amit Shah said on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament: 10 points
Tibetan activist begins march to Delhi, seeks change in 'one-China policy'
'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers
No date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains: Indian Railways
PMCH alumni association appeals to Nitish Kumar to preserve old buildings
- Some of the structures in the PMCH are almost 100 years old and are close to heritage status.
Rahul Gandhi's comment over China disengagement gave voice to nation: Khurshid
India's 2nd Covid-19 vaccine drive starts today: Here is all you need to know
