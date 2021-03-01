News updates from HT: Narayanasamy tells Shah to prove corruption or face defamation case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Prove corruption allegations or face defamation': Narayanasamy to Amit Shah

Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Monday challenged Union home minister Amit Shas to prove the allegations of corruption he made against him at a rally. Narayanaswamy also threatened to file defamation case against Shah. Read more

‘Not a shot fired’: Ceasefire brings peace to India-Pak border, big test ahead

A renewed pledge last week by India and Pakistan to adhere to a ceasefire pact along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border in Jammu and Kashmir is working on the ground, people aware of the matter said but underscored that the truce would face its biggest test over the next few months when the snow, which clogs infiltration routes, starts melting. Read more

No Co-Win app, log in to web portal to register for Covid-19 shot: Govt

The Union ministry of health and family welfare clarified on Monday there was no Co-Win application where citizens can register themselves and that they must visit the web portal to register to get a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The Co-Win app is only meant for administrators, it added. Read more

‘Hopefully, it'll be a pitch that’ll play a lot better’: Gavaskar doesn’t expect much changes in the pitch for 4th Test

After thumping England by 10 wickets in the pink-ball Test, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team is gearing up for the fourth and the final match which kicks off in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Read more

Recipe: Sink your teeth into the goodness of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars

Butterfly Pea Powder are the only blues welcomed this Monday courtesy its antioxidant support and potential to not only ease occasional stress but also promote graceful ageing and glowing skin. Hence, the first break we get today, we are whipping up some homemade chocolate and gearing to sink our teeth into the goodness of Butterfly Pea Powder Bounty Bars. Read more

Ankita Lokhande tells Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans: ‘You don't know my story, so stop blaming me’

Actor Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, urged people to stop maligning her. She said that no one knows her side of the story, so it is extremely ‘hurtful’ when they attack her. She added that she also went through depression but never made it public. Read more

She said yes! Man proposes to girlfriend while skydiving. Video wins hearts

Proposal stories in which people express their love for their significant others in sweet and heartening ways are among the favourite categories of videos on the Internet. And, this clip of a pilot proposing to his girlfriend in the most amazing way is a precious addition to those videos. Shared on a pilot named Ray’s Instagram profile, the video is too awesome to miss. Read more

Watch: Rahul Gandhi dances, does push-ups, gives health tips to students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with students of St. Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari. Rahul was seen dancing with the students during his interaction. Read more