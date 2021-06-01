News updates from HT: Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Congress panel at 11:30am amid Punjab feud and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am on Tuesday (June 1, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At odds with Punjab CM Amarinder, Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Congress panel today

After the first round of talks between a three-member panel, formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resolve the widening differences between its leaders from the Punjab unit, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is expected to attend a meeting at 11:30 am on Tuesday. Read More

Firestorm over Mehul Choksi spills over to Dominica, PM Skerrit is the new target

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Monday came under a sharp attack from the Caribbean nation’s main opposition party over businessman Mehul Choksi, accusing the prime minister of being “part of a plot against the rule of law” to send the fugitive diamantaire to India. Read More

Doctors' association to observe 'Black Day' to protest Ramdev’s remarks today

The Federation of resident doctors' association (Forda) gave a call for observing June 1 as 'Black Day' to protest against the remarks made by Baba Ramdev against allopathic medicines. The nationwide protests are aimed at condemning the “derogatory and distasteful statements” made by the Yoga guru, Forda said, adding that the protests will take place "without hampering the patient care..." Read More

WATCH: 'Wuhan lab safety like dentist office': Nicholas Wade on Covid virus origin

As the Covid pandemic wreaks havoc across the world, there has been no conclusive answer on the origin of the deadly virus. While some believe that the virus was transmitted to humans from bats, others believe the virus is linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Watch here

Same thing happened with MS Dhoni: Former captain names youngster who can change ‘complexion of match’ with his batting

The role of a wicketkeeper in the game of cricket has evolved drastically in the last two decades. Prior to the Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni eras, which redefined wicketkeepers as all-rounders, the world had seen specialist keepers in the names of Ian Healy, Syed Kirmani, Moin Khan, and Jeff Dujon, among others. They found a place in the team mainly because of their glovework. Read More

Step inside R Madhavan's Mumbai home, a blend of traditional and modern style. See pics

R Madhavan is among the few actors who have balanced equally successful careers in Bollywood and Tamil cinema. On his 51st birthday, we take a virtual tour of Madhavan's Mumbai home, through his Instagram posts. Madhavan has spent most of his time in his Mumbai home, which he shares with his wife Sarita Birje and son Vedaant. Read More

Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, and Money Heist’s Professor ‘star’ in Mumbai Police’s post

When it comes to sharing content to spread awareness about important issues, Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle does so with a touch of creativity and humor. Case in point, their latest share about passwords for online accounts features pictures of actors Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, and Alvaro Morte aka The Professor from the series Money Heist. Read More