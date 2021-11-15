News updates from HT: PM Modi to launch multiple initiatives for tribals today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to visit MP today, launch multiple initiatives for tribals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and launch several initiatives for the welfare of the tribal community on Monday, on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which the Centre is celebrating as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Read More

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Nangloi, four injured

Four were injured in a fire that broke out in Delhi’s Nangloi area on Monday from an LPG cylinder. Read More

Delhi govt to submit proposal on lockdown to SC today to tackle air pollution

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi will submit a proposal on imposing a lockdown and its modalities to the Supreme Court on Monday in view of the rising air pollution in the Capital. Read More

'I called Langer and told him Davey would be Man of the Tournament: Finch thanks Warner's IPL snub for 'poking the bear'

Sport is a great leveller. A couple of months ago, David Warner could not find a place in the Sunrisers Hyderabad XI in the IPL 2021. Read More

Step inside Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Maldives resort where villas cost ₹10 lakh a night

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have touched down in the Maldives to ring in their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 10th birthday. Read More

Kourtney Kardashian's passionate birthday wish for Travis Barker gets cute comments from Khloe, Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's alum Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her fiancé Travis Barker's birthday with an adorable wish. The reality TV star took to her social media page to wish the musician on his special day, which comes a month after the couple's romantic beachside engagement. Read More

