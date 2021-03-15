News updates from HT: TMC took corruption to another level in Bengal, says Shah and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Corruption at next level': Shah slams TMC, says 'Bengal at unprecedented low'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday charged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) took corruption in West Bengal to 'another level,' promising people that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the eastern state, 'you will not be troubled by corruption and syndicate.' Read more

SC notice to Centre, EC on plea to nullify election result if most votes for NOTA

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a public interest litigation (PIL) that seeks fresh polls in constituencies where voters reject all candidates by casting maximum votes in favour of the NOTA (None of the Above). Read more

Better Covid vaccines are coming, WHO’s chief scientist says

New Covid-19 vaccines, including ones that don’t require needles and can be stored at room temperature, may be ready for use later this year or next year, the World Health Organization’s top scientist said. Read more

Bitcoin extends drop after weekend rally to record above $61,000

Bitcoin dropped by as much as 9.2% on Monday after scaling a fresh record on bets that some of the pandemic relief payments in the US will end up chasing the digital token’s towering rally. The largest cryptocurrency was trading at $55,326 as of 9:51 a.m. in London, after topping out at $61,742 on Saturday. Read more

'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course': Jasprit Bumrah ties the knot in Goa - See pics

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa. According to reports, the wedding took place in the presence of just 20 people and no mobile phones were allowed during the ceremony. Read more

Floral Folklore: Taylor Swift brings spring in mini dress at Grammys red carpet

Taylor Swift made a return to the Grammys red carpet and she did it in the most beautiful way. The singer who was last seen at the Grammys in 2016 posing with close friend and fellow singer Selena Gomez made jaws touch the floor as she stepped out wearing the most mesmerising floral dress that we have seen in a long time. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says no 'woman-centric film' has had impact greater than Manikarnika in cinemas, shares video

Actor Kangana Ranaut, reacting to a video of audiences sloganeering after watching the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has said that no other 'woman-centric' film has had a bigger impact. Read more

Watch| Alia Bhatt's b’day: Deepika-Ranveer, Arjun-Malaika attend party at Karan Johar’s﻿