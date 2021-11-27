Home / India News / News updates from HT: What Dr Anthony Fauci says about omicron Covid-19 variant and all the latest news
News updates from HT: What Dr Anthony Fauci says about omicron Covid-19 variant and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
United States' top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci.(AP)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Omicron: 5 things Dr Fauci says about this new variant of Covid-19

Scientists of the United States are actively communicating with their colleagues in South Africa to get more details about Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said. Read more.

'A group of farmers…': Govt note on farm law repeal; 'Why rub it in,' asks Cong

In the note on farm law repeal, sent to Parliament members, ahead of the winter session of Parliament starting from November 29, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has defended the three contentious farm laws and wrote "...only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws...", without making any departure from the earlier stance of the government. Read more.

Judges to use utmost discretion in making courtroom comments: President Kovind

Indiscreet remarks by judges in the courtrooms can give space for dubious interpretations to run down the judiciary, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday as he expressed pain at how disparaging remarks have been made against the most trusted institution of the judiciary of late on social media platforms. Read more.

'What is the penalty? Is it written?': Furious Gavaskar lashes out at umpires for warning R Ashwin for his follow through

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was relentless with his efforts to get India the much-needed breakthrough on day 3 of the Kanpur Test. Read more.

Aishwarya Rai once served food to 30 people herself, recalls Vishal Dadlani: 'There were no cameras for publicity'

Musician Vishal Dadlani has revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once served food to 30 people who were on a tour with her, and Amitabh Bachchan. Read more.

