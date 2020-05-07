e-paper
Home / India News / NGT to take up Vizag gas leak case tomorrow

NGT to take up Vizag gas leak case tomorrow

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel will take up on Friday the matter titled “In re: Gas Leak at LG Polymers Chemical Plant in RR Venkatapuram Village Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh”.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 21:20 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Harshita Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Harshita Singh
New Delhi
Vapour billows out from LG Polymers industry after a major chemical gas leak, in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, Thursday, May 07, 2020.
Vapour billows out from LG Polymers industry after a major chemical gas leak, in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, Thursday, May 07, 2020. (PTI)
         

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday took cognisance on its own about the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident killing at least 11 people and impacting about 1,000, many collapsing to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel will take up on Friday the matter titled “In re: Gas Leak at LG Polymers Chemical Plant in RR Venkatapuram Village Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh”.

Earlier in the day, a plea was filed seeking constitution of a high-level committee to investigate the gas leak incident. The NGO, Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation Foundation, has sought constitution of a high-level committee, comprising of judges and officers, not below the rank of Joint Secretary, to probe the incident.

It has also sought direction to the state government to ensure the protection and security of the residents of the surrounding area and imposing exemplary costs on violators.

Hours after the styrene gas leak around 2.30 am from the multinational L G Polymers Plant at R R Venkatapuram village near here, scores of people could be seen lying unconscious on sidewalks, near ditches and on the road, raising fears of a major industrial disaster.

The leak was noticed by company staff who were reportedly inspecting machines to restart the factory and raised an alarm.

A major early morning chemical leak from a polymer plant near Visakhapatnam impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving many people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems, as the AP government ordered a probe into the issue.

