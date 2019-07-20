NIA raids homes of ‘Ansarulla’ terror module accused in Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday searched the houses of 14 accused associated with the ‘Ansarulla’ terror group which had planned to set up Islamic rule in India by waging war against the Union government. All the fourteen accused were recently deported from UAE on July 13 for making plans to carry out terror strikes against India.

The development came after the NIA special court permitted the top investigation agency to probe the accused in their custody for eight days.

According to the sources, the NIA on Saturday searched the houses of 14 accused in Chennai, Nagapattinam, Theni, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli districts.

On 20 July 2019, the NIA conducted searches at the residences of 14 arrested accused persons in ‘Ansarulla’ terror module case. NIA officials have conducted raids in the houses of Mohamed Ibrahim(58), a resident of Nagapattinam, Mohamed Sheik Maitheen (40), hails from Madurai City, Meeran Ghani (33), a native of Theni district, Gulam Nabi Asath (37), a native of Perambalur district, Ahamed Azarudhen (27), a native of Thiruvarur district, Toufiq Ahmed (27), a native of Chennai City, Mohamed Ibrahim (36), a native of Tirunelveli district, Mohammed Afzar (29), a native of Theni district, Rafi Ahamed (55), a native of Ramanathapuram district, Munthasir (39), a native of Ramanathapuram district, Umar Barook (48), a native of Thanjavur district, Mohideen Seeni Shahul Hameed (59), a native of Ramanathapuram district, Faizal Sharief (44), a native of Ramanathapuram district and Farook (26), a native of Ramanathapuram district.

“Searches were conducted at five locations in Ramanathapuram district, two locations in Theni district and one location each in Chennai City, Tirunelveli City, Madurai City, Thanjavur district, Perambalur district, Nagapattinam district, and Thiruvarur district,” NIA said in a media statement.

During the searches, the NIA has retrieved several electronic materials and documents.

“In this raid, we have seized one laptop, seven mobiles, five SIM cards, three memory cards, one hard disk drive, two pen drives, one internet dongle, nine CDs/ DVDs and about 50 documents have been seized. The seized materials will be submitted before the Special Court for NIA Cases, Chennai, and the digital devices will be subjected to cyber forensic examination,” the NIA added.

“Since most of the accused were not in the country for the last two years, the NIA officials have decided to stay here to further interrogate the friends and relatives of the accused,” said an inquiry officer.

The NIA has already searched houses of accused Hassan Ali (29) from Nagapattinam, and Harish Mohamed (32), a native of Nagapattinam on July 13.

In connection with the Ansarulla terror module, the NIA has arrested 16 men including 14 deported from UAE to India on July 13 last. On the same day, the agency sleuths have carried out raids in four places at Chennai and Nagapattinam. Earlier the investigation agency has registered cases against the accused under IPC sections 120B - Punishment of criminal conspiracy, 121A - Conspiracy to commit offenses punishable by section 121, and 122 - Collecting arms, etc., with the intention of waging war against the Government of India. Also, cases have been registered against the accused under sections 17, 18, 18-B, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act on July 9.

“Based on credible information received that the accused persons, owing allegiance to the proscribed terrorist organizations ISIS/ Daish, Al Qaida and SIMI while being within and beyond India, had conspired and conducted preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming a terrorist gang Ansarulla. Accused persons and their associates had also collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, to establish Islamic rule in India. Accused persons have been actively recruiting individuals to strike terror in India and have also been routinely posting videos and other jihadi propaganda material exhorting their supporters to conduct terrorist attacks using various methods including the use of explosives, poison, knives, and vehicles, as means of attack,” the NIA said in a press brief which was released to media on Friday.

When the NIA produced the accused before the special court last Sunday, the court remanded them up to July 25. However, the NIA has petitioned the Court to allow the agency to conduct a probe in custody. Therefore, the NIA special court has on Friday allowed the custodial interrogation.

“On 19th July 2019, the Special Court for NIA Cases, Chennai granted eight days custody of the 16 arrested accused persons in this case for their thorough interrogation,” NIA said in a press note.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 22:54 IST