Nitish Kumar’s words are fake, says Tejashwi Prasad in attack over CAB

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:30 IST

Leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday described the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) an unconstitutional and criticized chief minister Nitish Kumar for supporting the contentious bill despite having opposed it initially.

“From today, I will not call Nitish Kumar as Chachaji as he has lost respect in my eyes for supporting the CAB. Rather, I will only address him as Chief Minister. Kumar is the one who betrayed people’s mandate by realigning with the BJP and also has compromised on his stand of not supporting revocation of Article 370, triple talaq, NRC and now CAB. His words of not compromising on communalism, crime and corruption are all fake,” Tejashwi said.

After the RJD’s break up with JD (U) in 2017, Tejashwi has been vocal in berating the JD(U) strongman referring him with some contempt as ‘Paltu Chacha’ - an indignation for walking out of grand alliance.

The 30-year old Yadav scion was speaking at the open session of the RJD’s national council meet in Patna on Tuesday, which was attended by host of RJD’s top leaders including national vice president Raghuvnash Prasad Singh, state president Jagdanand Singh, senior leader Shivannd Tiwary, Jay Prakash Yadav, Mahua MLA, Tej Pratap Yadav, Kanti Singh, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav and delegates from different states.

The party’s top forum adopted the resolution to nominate Tejashwi the chief ministerial candidate of Bihar in 2020 and expressed happiness over the re-election of jailed RJD Lalu Prasad as party’s national president for the 11th term. Resolutions on education, economic condition, SC/ST welfare, women empowerment, foreign policy and constitutional amendment in party’s constitution were also passed. A former minister and socialist Brishen Patel also joined the RJD.

Moving the political resolution, RJD’s senior leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said the country was passing through turbulent phase with the basic framework of Constitution based on secularism coming under serious threat owing to the divisive policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. “It is the Hindu Mahasabha that had advocated two nation theory in 1936 propounded by V D Savarkar. It is RJD’s responsibility now to save the country from getting split,” Siddiqui said.

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav was more vocal in berating the chief minister for supporting the CAB, saying he had never expected that his friend-turned-foe would support the bill that was piloted by Union home minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“The country is in danger. The soul of the Constitution has been crushed by bringing this bill,” Yadav said, asserting the bill was discriminatory in nature.