Nitish Kumar will become CM of Bihar again on November 14: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Patna: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Bihar election co-incharge Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will become the CM in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, calling the announcement made by Mahagathbandhan "fake". Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing a public rally for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 at Phulwarisharif in Patna, Bihar, India, Saturday,25, 2025. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

While talking to reporters, he said, "The announcements of the Mahagathbandhan are fake...Nitish Kumar will return as the Chief Minister of Bihar on 14th November. The Mahagathbandhan is being wiped out..."

Earlier, Janata Dal (United) leader Arun Kumar on Tuesday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a two-thirds majority, asserting that the people of Bihar prefer a government focused on positivity and development.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Kumar said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar caravan should keep moving.

"The feeling of the masses is that people with positive mentality and development in their minds should continue to stay in the government. The caravan of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar should keep moving. The NDA is going to get a 2-3rd majority in the elections," Arun Kumar said.

These statements came following a statement made by Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) National President Mukesh Sahni that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cannot be given the responsibility of the state, as he is struggling with health issues. He also urged voters to give young politicians a chance to take over.

"There is a wave of change in the entire state. In 2005, people felt he should be given a chance... In 2010, he indeed did development in the state. In 2015, he became CM with Lalu Yadav's support because he had nothing of his own. In 2020, he somehow became CM with the support of the BJP and VIP... We don't have any complaints from him, but since he is unwell, he cannot be given the responsibility of the entire state's population," he said.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's VIP.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)