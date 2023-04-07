‘Not democracy, autocracy by one family is…’: Amit Shah in UP

Union home minister Amit Shah undertook a day-long visit to Uttar Pradesh on Friday during which he inaugurated the ‘Kaushambi Festival-2023’. He will also launch and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth ₹4,567 crore in Azamgarh, sounding the 2024 Lok Sabha poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI file)

Addressing a rally in Kaushambi, Shah took an opportunity to hit out at the Congress, claiming that the idea of dynasty and autocracy by one family is in danger.

“They (Congress) say democracy is in danger. But, I say the idea of dynasty and autocracy by one family is in danger,” the Union home minister said.

Speaking on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP and the Congress's protest against it by wearing black-coloured attire in Parliament during the recently concluded budget session, Shah said “The country will not forgive opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Gandhi's disqualification.”

Congress MPs wore black clothes to Parliament last month in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Besides the Congress MPs, there were some other opposition leaders who also chose to wear black.

Shah first travelled to Kaushambi district where he will also launch or lay the foundation stone of various development projects at gram sabha Fasaiya. Later he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Hariharpur Sangeet Mahavidyalaya at Namdarpur in Azamgarh, news agency PTI reported.

