On Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi says ‘Congress always insulted him but we honoured’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Congress for “always insulting” Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, adding that his BJP-led central government has “always honoured him”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district, the PM also said that the grand old party never recognised the contribution of the tribal community.

“The Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we have honoured him…Because of the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a tribal woman became the President of India,” PM Modi on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Targeting the opposition party, PM Modi added, “The Congress is saying that if I become prime minister for the third time, the country will be in flames…The (opposition) INDI alliance is unable to decide in which direction the country should move.”

PM Modi's tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, saying that he is an “inspiration for various backward-class people”.

“Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. Jai Bhim! Babasaheb Ambedkar made us realise that to achieve anything, it's not necessary to be born into a wealthy family. Instead, in India people born into poor families can also dream and work hard to fulfill their vision,” the PM said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added, “There were times when people tried to stop him and strove that a poor man belonging to a backward class would not move forward. However, the image of the new India is completely different. This India belongs to Babasaheb Ambedkar, to the poor, to the backward class.”

Dr Ambedkar, also known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution', headed the committee which drafted the Constitution of India. Born on April 14, 1891, he was an economist, lawyer, and professor. He was also marked by his political activities and his role during India's independence.

BR Ambedkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna - the country's highest civilian award in 1990 - 30 years after his demise.

He breathed his last on December 6, 1956.