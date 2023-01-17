One of three units of Kanpur thermal plant to be ready for production by July, secy told

LUCKNOW Secretary coal Amrat Lal Meena, along with energy department officials, inspected the under-construction Ghatampur thermal plant in Kanpur on Monday. During the review of the upcoming 1,980 MW facility, the secretary was told that one unit of the plant would become ready for operation by July this year while the remaining two units of the same capacity will be energised by the end of the calendar year. All three units of the plant would have a capacity of 660 MW each.

According to officials aware of the development, Meena pulled up representatives of the private company -- involved with the project -- for the “delay” as the deadline for the supply of equipment was not met. “Earlier, the first unit was expected to become operational by March 2023 but it got delayed because of one of the private executing agencies not doing its job properly. The coal secretary has resolved the issues with the agency and now, the first unit is expected to be ready for power production by July 2023,” an official said.

The Ghatampur power project -- worth ₹17,237 crore -- is being developed by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), a joint venture between Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.

On the day, Meena also met state chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the issue of coal availability to the thermal plants in the state. The meeting comes in the wake of the power ministry’s latest directions to generating companies to import coal for the purpose of blending the same with domestic coal to meet the coal shortage.

In another related development on Monday, U.P. Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj is believed to have briefed the state chief secretary on the details of the agreement the corporation signed with the power employee unions that deferred their strike for a month in December following the written pact.

The power union leaders recently met energy minister AK Sharma and reminded him of the agreement that was signed after discussions with him. Among the main demands that was agreed upon included the initiation of an appointment process for all the top positions in the energy sector as per the laid-down procedure and not through routine transfer posting.