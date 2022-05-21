Oppn calls excise cut eyewash; BJP says step puts people first

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Saturday accused the Centre of trying to fool people after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an excise duty cut on auto fuels, even as senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Union ministers hailed the government “for putting the interests of the people first”.

Sitharaman announced a host of steps to provide relief to the people from rising inflation that included slashing of central duties on petrol by ₹8 a litre and diesel by ₹6, giving ₹200 per cylinder cooking gas subsidy to 90 million poor households, reducing customs duty on plastic products, iron and steel, and taking measures to ensure availability of cement in adequate quantity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was focused towards fulfilling the interests of the people. “It is always people first for us! Today’s decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further ease of living,” he tweeted.

Modi said the decision to give subsidy to Ujjwala beneficiaries will ease the burden on household budgets. “Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today’s decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets,” he said in another tweet.

The Congress, however, called the move an “eyewash”. “Dear FM ... in 60 days, you increased the price of petrol by ₹10/litre and now reduced it by ₹9.50/litre. ... You increased the price of diesel by ₹10/litre and now reduced it by ₹7/litre. Stop befooling people! Nation doesn’t need jugglery of figures…,” the party’s spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

He said the excise duty on petrol was ₹9.48/litre in May 2014 during the tenure of the Congress-led Union Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the government was forced to reduce the tax on fuel due to the pressure mounted by their party.

“Due to the continuous protests by the Congress against inflation across the country and the pressure of public awareness campaign against the inflation decided in Navsankalp Shivir, Udaipur, the central government today had to decide to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel,” Gehlot tweeted.

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Centre for “minimal reduction” of excise duty on petrol and diesel.

“Two months ago, the excise duty on petrol was hiked by ₹18.42 per litre and today, it has been reduced by ₹8, while the duty on diesel was increased by ₹18.24 per litre and now it has been brought down by ₹6. It is not good to make drastic hikes and then provide minimal reduction,” he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah, however, credited the Modi-led government for giving relief to people “under the challenging global situation”.

“Even in this challenging global situation, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the central government has given a huge relief to the general public by reducing the excise duty on petrol and diesel and giving a subsidy of ₹200 on gas cylinders…I express my gratitude to Narendra Modi and (Union Finance Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman for this public-friendly decision,” Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

External affairs minister S Jaishnakar said the government was responding in a focused and effective manner to address the economic situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war.

“Steps relating to fertilizers, fuel, cooking gas, raw materials, intermediaries, iron & steel and cement, all have a single objective. It is to put people first and take care of the common man, workers, farmers and their families,” he tweeted.

BJP chief JP Nadda lauded the government’s decision and demanded that opposition-ruled states also slash taxes for greater public benefit.

“Many thanks to Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji as he has proven how committed he is to the welfare of the common man once again today, as the excise duty on Petrol by Rs.8/litre and on Diesel by Rs.6/litre has been slashed, ensuring benefit to everyone,” he tweeted.

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal,too, hailed the decision. “Reduction in customs duty on raw materials & intermediaries for plastic products and calibration of duties in Iron & Steel sector will further enhance the competitiveness of our industry. Modi Govt. is committed to support businesses especially MSMEs,” he tweeted.