‘Delhi’s prohibitory order withdrawn': Police to HC

Days after it issued a prohibitory order for parts of the national capital, Delhi Police on Thursday informed the high court the prohibitions have been withdrawn. The high court was hearing pleas seeking the quashing of Delhi Police's order (Representational Image)

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the submission on behalf of Delhi Police before the bench of high court Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. The bench was hearing pleas seeking the quashing of the prohibitory orders, as well as the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters, who were detained from the Capital's Singhu border on the night of October 1, a day after the prohibitions were imposed.

“The order passed on September 30 now stands withdrawn in view of the changed circumstances in an order dated October 2. The people who were allegedly detained, it was not detention in that sense…they are also out. They have visited Rajghat (Mahatma Gandhi's memorial). They gave a memorandum to the Union home ministry, which accepted the memorandum,” Mehta said.

The original order, which was to be in force till Sunday, was issued after police received intelligence inputs regarding potential protests in the city in the first week of the month.

Meanwhile, Ladakh-based innovator Wangchuk, the inspiration behind Aamir Khan's character in the 2009 Bollywood film ‘3 Idiots,’ has been leading the ‘Chalo Delhi’ march demanding ‘sixth schedule status’ for Ladakh. The march was to culminate in Delhi on Wednesday, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

However, he and his supporters were allegedly detained right before entering the city.

The sixth schedule pertains to the administration of tribal areas as ‘autonomous districts and autonomous regions.’ Currently, it is applicable in four out of the seven northeastern states. The four states are Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

(With PTI inputs)