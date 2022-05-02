Osmania University refuses nod to Rahul Gandhi visit, NSUI members stage stir

The student wing of the Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), staged a protest on Monday outside the administration building of Osmania University in Hyderabad against the authorities decision to not allow party leader Rahul Gandhi to pay a visit to the campus on May 7.

According to reports, at least 18 NSUI students were taken into custody for allegedly pelting stones and obstructing a public servant from conducting their duty.

"18 people protesting in the administration's building have been taken into custody. When we tried to stop the agitators, they pushed our staff, including women constables. Agitators pelted stones to break the glasses on the window and went inside the building. A case has been registered under obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty," said circle inspector Ramesh Naik.

NSUI member Mahesh said the students wanted to submit a representation to the vice chancellor of the university regarding Gandhi’s visit, but failed to do so.

"It has been decided that Rahul Gandhi will address the students here at the Osmania University on May 7. So we (NSUI) have come here to give a representation to the vice-chancellor of Osmania University, but he is not giving us the permission as he has been ordered to do so by the government of Telangana," Mahesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Regarding denial of permission, a university official said that it was due to various reasons, including the university’s executive council passing a resolution last year not to allow any political activity on the campus.

Also, elections of some employees unions have been scheduled, examinations for certain courses were underway and a section of students were preparing for recruitment tests recently announced by the state government, the official said.

A Congress leader blamed the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for the restriction placed on Gandhi's meeting with students of the university.

On the Congress MP’s proposal to meet students, the party worker said an interaction was planned with students to understand their concerns and other relevant issues for the betterment of both students and the university as well and for raising such issues in Parliament.

Gandhi will address a public meeting in Telangana on May 6 and 7.

